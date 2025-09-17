From AI To Robotic Surgery: Key Highlights Of International Thyroid Conclave 2025 In Pune | Sourced

The International Thyroid Conclave 2025 was held on 13th and 14th September 2025 at Swami Vivekanand Hall, MIT Campus, Kothrud, Pune, bringing together some of the world’s most distinguished laparoscopic surgeons, oncosurgeons, and researchers in the field of thyroid diseases.

Organised by MIMER Medical College and Shri Saraswati Karad Hospital, the conclave provided a unique academic platform for knowledge exchange, showcasing cutting-edge surgical techniques, the latest research, and global best practices in thyroid care. Live surgeries were conducted at Shri Saraswati Karad Hospital, where visiting dignitaries Dr. Pablo Llorente and Dr. Angkoon Anuwong commended Dr. Suchitra Nagare for establishing state-of-the-art surgical facilities. Dr Anuwong spoke of the close relationship between Thailand and India, bound by Buddhism and common cultural interests.

The conclave was inaugurated by Dr. C. Palanivelu, who served as the Chief Guest. In his address, he emphasised the importance of embracing technology-driven AI progress while upholding humane principles in medical practice. He also encouraged young surgeons to explore newer pathways in preventive medicine and highlighted robotic telemedicine as a promising solution for improving healthcare access across India.

Delivering the presidential address, Founder President Prof. Dr. Vishwanath Karad stressed the need for harmony between mind, matter, spirit, and consciousness—a philosophy that every doctor must integrate while treating patients.

The conclave was very well organised under the guidance of Executive Directors Dr. Suchitra Nagare and Dr. Virendra Ghaisas; Dr. Tushar Khachane, Chief Operating Officer of Shri Saraswati Karad Hospital; Dr. Sachin Naik and Dr. Narendra Lohokare, Chairpersons; and Dr. Sandesh Gawade and Dr. Shiv Mehta, Organising Secretaries. The Surgery and ENT Departments of MIMER Medical College worked tirelessly to make the conclave a success.

The academic proceedings included live demonstrations of minimal access thyroid surgeries such as:

• Transoral Endoscopic Thyroidectomy Vestibular Approach (TOETVA)

• Transaxillary Thyroidectomy

• Open Thyroidectomy

• Robotic Surgery

In addition, panel discussions and scientific sessions covered a wide spectrum of topics, including thyroid cancers, minimally invasive surgical approaches, and innovations in endocrine surgery.

With participation from over 230 delegates, the conclave showcased India’s growing contribution to global thyroid research and surgery, reaffirming its position as a hub of academic collaboration and surgical excellence.

The International Thyroid Conclave 2025 concluded on an inspiring note, setting new benchmarks in clinical practice, research, and education—with the overarching aim of improving thyroid care for patients worldwide.