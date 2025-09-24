Tribal Youth's Death Sparks Violent Protests In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar |

The protest took a violent turn on Wednesday after the death of tribal youth Jay Valvi in Nandurbar. Tribal organisations and thousands of tribal became aggressive, demanding strict action and the death penalty for the culprits in this case. Nandurbar city has been closed, and protesters vandalised vehicles. There is a tense atmosphere in the city due to this incident. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

According to the information received, Jay Valvi died in a fight with two youths in Nandurbar city. His unfortunate death during treatment sparked a wave of anger in the tribal community. Thousands of protesters marched in front of the District Collector's Office to get justice. However, the protest suddenly turned violent. The protesters vandalised vehicles in the office area, and some pelted stones. This created a big commotion.

The police resorted to a lathi charge to control the protesters, in which some police personnel and protesters were also injured. The injured policemen have been admitted to Nandurbar District Hospital. Around 20 to 22 thousand protesters participated. The police tried to disperse the protesters by firing tear gas shells, but the tension remains.

The tribal organisation demanded that the case of Jai Valvi be tried in court at the earliest and that the culprits be given the death penalty. This case has created an atmosphere of concern in Nandurbar, and the administration has started efforts to keep the situation under control. Local citizens have appealed to maintain peace, and the police have accelerated the investigation.