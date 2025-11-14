Children's Day Brings Joy To Pediatric Ward At Jalgaon Govt Hospital |

Jalgaon: The Department of Paediatrics and Medicine at the Government Medical College and Hospital here was specially decorated today. The entire atmosphere was enthusiastic and happy. The occasion was Children's Day, 14th Nov. A special program was organised by the hospital of this medical college with the children who came for treatment and their parents. The intention was to make the children feel stress-free while receiving treatment and to bring smiles to their faces.

The program was organised with the concept and initiative of the Head of the Department of Paediatrics and Medicine, Dr Balasaheb Suroshe, Adhiksevika Sangeeta Shinde, and ICU In-charge Nurse Shraddha Sapkal. The chief guests on this occasion were the in-charge Dean Dr Maroti Pote, Deputy Dean Dr. Ramesh Wasnik, Medical Superintendent Dr Sangeeta Gavit, Associate Prof. Dr Yogita Bavaskar, Adhisevika Sangeeta Shinde were present as the chief guests. Initially, Medical Superintendent Dr Sangeeta Gavit created a pleasant and cheerful atmosphere in the Pediatrics Department by laughing and joking with the children who came to this department for treatment.

After this, while interacting with the parents, Dr. Yogita Bavaskar gave easy tips to the children and their parents on how to maintain the health of the children. On this occasion, food was distributed to the children and the doctors present wished them a healthy life. This initiative implemented by the Department of Pediatrics and Medicine was appreciated by the Dean in-charge Dr. Maroti Pote. The program was moderated by Dr. Ritesh Pandey.

Assistant Professor Dr Girish Rane, Dr Kaustubh Chaudhary, Dr Bhavana Patil, Dr Hasnain Deshmukh, Dr Ritesh Pandey, Dr Shubham Chavan, Dr. Mahesh Patil, Dr Pawan Reddy, Dr Kritika Pandey, Dr Riyul Lusbo etc. worked hard for the program.