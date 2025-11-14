 Pune: 25 Rural Students Set To Visit NASA; Many Among Them Travelling Abroad For First Time
Pune: 25 Rural Students Set To Visit NASA; Many Among Them Travelling Abroad For First Time

Over 13,000 students appeared for the tests, out of which 75 students were selected. 50 students were sent to ISRO earlier, and 25 students will now visit NASA

Indu Bhagat Updated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 08:52 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 25 Rural Students Set To Visit NASA; Many Among Them Travelling Abroad For First Time

In a unique initiative aimed at igniting scientific curiosity among rural children, the Pune Zilla Parishad has organised an overseas educational tour for school students studying in its rural schools.

As part of this programme, 25 students will leave for the United States early tomorrow (Saturday) morning to visit the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Remarkably, several of these students have never travelled outside their village, yet now they are preparing to step onto an aircraft for the first time and visit one of the world’s most advanced space research centres.

Earlier today (Friday), the students left from the Divisional Commissioner’s Office in Pune in the presence of Divisional Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar and Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Gajanan Patil. The group will travel to Mumbai tonight and board an early-morning flight to the US.

To promote scientific thinking among rural children, the Zilla Parishad decided to send students to ISRO and NASA. The selection was conducted through a three-stage examination organised by the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA).

Over 13,000 students appeared for the tests, out of which 75 students were selected. 50 students were sent to ISRO earlier, and 25 students will now visit NASA.

This will be a 10-day study tour during which students will attend sessions, interact with researchers, and visit important science and technology institutions.

Umar Sheikh from Indapur taluka said he had never imagined travelling to the US. “We answered the NASA exam in school. After clearing it, we were interviewed at IUCAA. Now we are going to NASA. I am extremely excited. I want to learn how NASA scientists work and study their discoveries. We will also visit the offices of Google and Meta,” he said.

Another student, Bhaskar Tavare, shared his joy, “We have never travelled outside our district. Now we are flying to the US. After visiting NASA, I want to contribute to research for India as well.”

Zilla Parishad CEO Gajanan Patil said the ‘Pune Model School’ project has opened new doors of opportunity for rural children. “Students from rural areas rarely get access to such institutions. Through this programme, they are getting exposure to global scientific environments. For many, this is their first time boarding an aircraft. This experience will greatly benefit their academic journey,” he said.

Divisional Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar added that this initiative will boost students’ confidence. “The first batch has already visited ISRO, and now 25 students are headed to NASA. They will interact with scientists and observe ongoing research. IUCAA has handled the examinations and selection very effectively. This programme will certainly benefit these children,” he said.

