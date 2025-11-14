 Pune: PMC's Abhay Yojana Offers 75% Waiver On Property Tax Penalties Till Jan 15
Deputy Commissioner of Taxation and Head of Tax Collection, Ravi Pawar, has appealed to all Pune residents with outstanding income tax dues to make full use of this limited-period Abhay scheme and clear their arrears promptly.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 03:17 PM IST
Pune: PMC's Abhay Yojana Offers 75% Waiver On Property Tax Penalties Till Jan 15 | File Image (Representative Pic)

Pune: The Taxation and Tax Collection Department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged property owners to take advantage of its ongoing ‘Abhay Yojana’, which offers a 75 per cent waiver on penalty charges for pending property taxes. The scheme, implemented, will remain open only till November 15, 2025, to January 15, 2026.

According to civic officials, the initiative will be applicable to all categories of properties, residential, non-residential, and open plots.

The officials have clarified that property owners who previously benefited from Abhay Yojanas in 2015-16, 2016-17, 2020-21, and 2021-22 will not be eligible this time.

For the convenience of citizens, PMC has encouraged online tax payment through its official portal: propertytax.punecorporation.org. Cheques should be addressed to: “THE ASSESSOR & COLLECTOR OF TAX, PMC, PUNE.”

article-image

Deputy Commissioner of Taxation and Head of Tax Collection, Ravi Pawar, has appealed to all Pune residents with outstanding income tax dues to make full use of this limited-period Abhay scheme and clear their arrears promptly. This move is expected to boost revenue recovery while offering significant relief to taxpayers across the city.

