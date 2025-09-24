 Pune's Ishan Khandekar, Naisha Rewaskar Win U-17 Titles At State Table Tennis Tournament Held In Nashik
HomePunePune's Ishan Khandekar, Naisha Rewaskar Win U-17 Titles At State Table Tennis Tournament Held In Nashik

Pune's Ishan Khandekar, Naisha Rewaskar Win U-17 Titles At State Table Tennis Tournament Held In Nashik

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Pune's Ishan Khandekar won the boys' singles under-17 category, and Pune's Naisha Rewaskar won the girls' singles category in the Keshika Purkar fourth Maharashtra State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament.

Fourth seed Ishan Khandekar defeated Thane's Prateek Tulsani 3-2 in a very tight match in the final to win the gold medal. Both won the first two games and tied. In the fifth deciding game, Ishan Khandekar played very aggressively and at the crucial moment, Ishan Khandekar won two points and won the game 13-11 to seal the victory.

In the girls' singles, Pune's Naisha Revaskar defeated Thane's Vaidehi Thackeray 3-1 in the final match to win the gold medal.

The prize-giving ceremony of the competition was held under the auspices of District Sports Officer Mrs Sunanda Patil, Ms Ruchita Thakur and Taluka Sports Officer Avinash Tile. 

article-image

The winning players were honoured with cash prizes and trophies. On this occasion, Nashik District Table Tennis Association President Narendra Chhajed, State Table Tennis Association General Secretary Yatin Tipnis, Sanjay Kadu, Mahendra Chiplunkar, Ashok Raut, Prakash Jasani and other dignitaries were present on the stage.

