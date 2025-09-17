NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Blames Govt For Pune’s 'Stalled' Development, Traffic Crisis | Video Screengrab

NCP-SP Working President Supriya Sule, speaking to the media on Wednesday, said that the development work in Pune is moving at a snail's pace, due to which the city is facing serious traffic congestion.

"Despite several meetings with Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, the situation is the same. We will soon have another review meeting over the issue. In Hinjawadi too, the traffic issue is unresolved. This is clearly the government's failure," the Baramati MP said.

She also slammed the government over the local body elections. "The dates of the elections aren't yet announced. They are being pushed after every two-three months. Power should not remain centralised, it should be decentralised. There is an attempt to break all this," Sule said.

On the GST reforms, Sule said, "I believe the GST decision needs more clarity, particularly regarding technology refunds. The core idea of GST was 'one nation, one tax.' Even now, having so many brackets may not be the ideal way forward, but some progress is better than none. We welcome these improvements, but more needs to be done, especially in resolving trade issues."

She also wished good health to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. "I wish him a very happy birthday, good health, and I'm sure he'll have all the energy to serve the nation. He is somebody who created himself with a lot of hard work and passion from zero. I think we must compliment him for that, and I really feel he has been consistent about that; he makes sure that his MPs attend Parliament, and there is good debate in Parliament. So that discipline that he keeps guiding everybody about is very special for me," she said.

