 Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Traffic Warden Assaulted, Threatened With Death During Duty In Chinchwad Railway Station Chowk
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 06:48 PM IST
Pimpri Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A traffic warden was allegedly abused and assaulted by an employee of a bus company on Monday. He was also reportedly threatened with death. This all happened following an argument that arose while the warden was trying to clear a traffic jam in Chinchwad Railway Station Chowk. 

Anil Rajeshwar Saah (25, Pimpri Camp) has filed a complaint at the Pimpri Police Station. A case has been registered against Sagar Raju Chinchawale (26, Kesnand, Pune) accordingly.

A police official said, "After the fight, the accused then threatened to kill the warden before fleeing the scene. Pimpri Police are conducting further investigations."

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Traffic Warden Assaulted, Threatened With Death During Duty In Chinchwad...

