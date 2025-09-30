Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Traffic Warden Assaulted, Threatened With Death During Duty In Chinchwad Railway Station Chowk

Pimpri Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A traffic warden was allegedly abused and assaulted by an employee of a bus company on Monday. He was also reportedly threatened with death. This all happened following an argument that arose while the warden was trying to clear a traffic jam in Chinchwad Railway Station Chowk.

Anil Rajeshwar Saah (25, Pimpri Camp) has filed a complaint at the Pimpri Police Station. A case has been registered against Sagar Raju Chinchawale (26, Kesnand, Pune) accordingly.

According to the police reports, the complainant and his colleague, Atish Ankush Shinde, were on duty at Mahavir Chowk when a traffic jam occurred. While they were clearing the traffic, the accused, Chinchawale, was arguing with the driver of a white-coloured car that was ahead of him.

Police said that when the complainant approached them and asked why they were arguing, the accused allegedly abused him. The accused then shoved him with his hands, grabbed his collar, and assaulted him. The accused also picked up a small piece of cement lying nearby and allegedly hit the complainant on the head, causing an injury.

A police official said, "After the fight, the accused then threatened to kill the warden before fleeing the scene. Pimpri Police are conducting further investigations."