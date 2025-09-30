 Nashik: Army Soldier Santosh Damse Dies In Arunachal Pradesh Landslide Accident
Damse was working as a soldier in the Indian army. Last Friday, on Sept 26, while he was on his night shift duty on a two-wheeler, a landslide occurred on the road. He was seriously injured in the accident. He died due to excessive bleeding.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
Army Soldier Santosh Laxman Damse (33) from Ambebahula near Vilholi, Nashik, died in a landslide accident in Arunachal Pradesh. He died due to serious head injuries in the accident. His body was cremated in a mournful atmosphere in his native village.

Damse was working as a soldier in the army. Last Friday, on Sept 26, while he was on his night shift duty on a two-wheeler, a landslide occurred on the road. He was seriously injured in the accident. He died due to excessive bleeding. 

article-image

He is survived by his parents, wife, brother and one-year-old son. He had joined the army in 2014. His body was brought to Mumbai by air from Itanagar. After the body arrived from there by vehicle on Sunday afternoon, the last rites were performed in Ambebahula. Hundreds of citizens from the vicinity were present on this occasion.

Nashik: Army Soldier Santosh Damse Dies In Arunachal Pradesh Landslide Accident

