Pooja Khedkar’s Father And Aide Accused Of Abducting Truck Helper After Airoli Accident, Pune Police on Manhunt | File Photo

Police have launched a search for controversial IAS officer Pooja Khedkar’s father, Dilip Khedkar, and his bodyguard, Prafull Salunkhe, after they allegedly abducted a 22-year-old truck helper and confined him at a bungalow in Pune.

The Timeline Of The Incident

The incident began on Saturday evening when a mixer truck collided with a Land Cruiser in Airoli. Following the minor accident, Dilip Khedkar and Salunkhe allegedly forced truck helper Pralhad Kumar into their vehicle under the pretext of taking him to a police station, but instead drove him to their Bavdhan bungalow in Pune and kept him captive. His phone was also switched to flight mode.

Acting on a complaint from the truck owner, Rabale police traced the vehicle to National Housing Society in Bavdhan. The abducted youth was rescued, and the bungalow was identified as belonging to Pooja Khedkar.

However, police reported that Khedkar’s mother, Manorama Khedkar, resisted the operation by refusing to open the gate, confronting the officers, and allegedly unleashing dogs on them. She also helped the accused escape with the vehicle.

Search Underway

“A search operation is underway to trace the accused. They will be arrested soon and brought before the law,” said Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Sawant, who is supervising the investigation.

A case has been registered against Manorama Khedkar at Chatushrungi Police Station for obstructing government work. Meanwhile, Rabale police continue to search for Dilip Khedkar and Prafull Salunkhe.