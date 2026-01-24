Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 24, 2026: Clear Sunny Skies Greet The City As AQI Drops To 149 |

Mumbai: Mumbai experienced sunny skies and moderate temperatures on Saturday, 24th of January, 2026, making the weather more pleasant than the city has seen this week. There has been a huge dip in the city’s overall AQI, increasing visibility and making the outdoors safer for commuters.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted mainly clear skies for Mumbai, with temperatures hovering between 17°C and 31 °C. The temperature range has remained largely consistent throughout the week, with barely any fluctuations.

Improving AQI Offers Relief to Mumbai:

Mumbai witnessed a noticeable improvement in its air quality levels, bringing some relief after a week marked by deteriorating conditions. According to data from AQI.in, the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 149, placing it in the ‘poor’ category. Despite remaining above the desirable range, this marks a clear improvement compared to the past three days, during which Mumbai’s air quality had slipped into the ‘unhealthy’ category. The gradual decline in pollution levels indicates a positive trend, raising hopes for further improvement in the coming days.

Gamdevi Reporting ‘Good’ Air Quality:

Mumbai recorded better air quality levels across several monitoring stations, with some areas reporting clean and breathable conditions. According to data from AQI.in, the Gamdevi Station 1 region registered an AQI of 43, falling under the ‘good’ category and offering a positive sign for the city. This was followed by Sunder Nagar, Thakur Village, Sarvodaya Nagar Station and Bandra West Station 1, which reported AQI levels of 53, 75, 78 and 83, respectively, all within the ‘moderate’ range.

However, air quality concerns persist in certain regions with Shell Colony and Yagna Nagar recording ‘severe’ AQI levels of 315 and 312, respectively. Despite this, the current readings reflect a significant improvement, as several regions had touched AQI levels close to 400 in the previous few days.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

