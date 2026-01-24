Mumbai Mayor’s Bungalow At Byculla To Be Renovated After 4 Years, Ahead of New Mayor’s Appointment |

Mumbai: The official residence of the Mumbai Mayor, located inside the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo at Byculla, is set to undergo renovation and restoration after remaining shut and unused for nearly four years. Civic officials said the work has been taken up on priority to ensure the bungalow is ready before the appointment of the city’s next mayor.

The bungalow has remained vacant since 2022. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was unable to initiate the renovation earlier as the model code of conduct came into force following the announcement of civic elections on December 15, 2025. Due to this, tenders could not be floated on time. While renovation work has now begun, officials confirmed that the final cost of the project will be assessed after the work is completed.

Details On Restoration Works

According to the BMC, the restoration is expected to be completed within 60 days. The renovation will focus on both functional upgrades and conservation of heritage elements within the bungalow. Planned work includes general cleaning of the premises, replacement and upgrading of upholstery and repair and restoration of heritage furniture. Damaged seating will be replaced, waterproofing will be carried out wherever required, and the entire bungalow will be repainted, as reported by Mid-day.

A cursory tender issued by the civic body lists 13 categories of work. These include repair of the wooden mayor’s chair, including restoration of the Maharaja-style office chair, repair of heritage wooden sofas with replacement of fabric and foam, and fixing damaged sections. Other works include repair or replacement of mattresses and quilts, installation of PVC flooring with a wooden finish, laying of Hitkari red carpeting, and polishing and restoration of existing furniture.

When Was The Bungalow Last Used?

The Byculla bungalow was last used as the official residence of the Mumbai Mayor by Shiv Sena UBT leader Kishori Pednekar during her tenure. The property was vacated after the completion of the BMC general body’s term for 2017–2022, when the mayoral tenure ended in March 2022.

Before the Byculla residence, the mayor’s official bungalow was located opposite Shivaji Park at Dadar, overlooking the sea. That bungalow was vacated in 2018 by Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, who served as mayor from March 2017 to November 2019. The site now houses the memorial of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. With the mayoral elections approaching, civic officials aim to complete the renovation swiftly so the next mayor can move into the restored residence without delay.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/