 Thane: Sessions Court Refuses To Add Attempt-To-Murder Charge Against Builder Accused Of Shooting Daughter-In-Law
The Thane sessions court rejected a plea to add attempt to murder and intimidation charges against a 76-year-old builder accused of shooting his daughter-in-law in 2022. The court said the prosecution failed to explain how the added IPC sections applied, noting that a murder charge was already framed since the victim died from gunshot injuries.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 09:35 AM IST
article-image
Thane: The Thane sessions court has refused to add charges of attempt to murder and criminal intimidation against a 76- year-old builder accused of allegedly shooting his daughter-in-law with a revolver in 2022, holding that the prosecution failed to explain how the additional offences were made out.

About The Case

In its order, the court noted that the prosecution had moved an application seeking the addition of charges under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the application did not clarify how these provisions were applicable. The court observed that merely seeking an alteration of charges without stating reasons or linking facts to the offences could not be accepted.

Principal Sessions Judge SB Agarwal, who passed the order, further noted that as per the prosecution’s own case, the victim had succumbed to the gunshot injuries. Consequently, a charge under Section 302 of the IPC for murder had already been framed against the accused, making the plea for adding an attempt to murder charge untenable. According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on April 14, 2022, at the family’s residence in Rabodi, Thane.

FPJ Shorts
article-image

The accused, Kashinath Patil, is a builder and had been residing jointly with his wife, sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren for over 12 years. The FIR was lodged by Shweta Sujay Patil, another daughter-in-law of the accused. She stated that Patil frequently complained to outsiders that his daughters-in-law were harassing him and were not providing meals on time. Family members had allegedly requested him not to discuss internal household matters with others, leading to strained relations.

The complaint further stated that on April 3, 2022, Patil allegedly threatened Seema Patil by showing her a revolver. On April 14, Seema prepared tea and served it to the accused. During an argument, Patil allegedly fired a shot from his revolver, hitting Seema in the stomach. She ran towards the kitchen, where the accused allegedly followed her while pointing the firearm, before a domestic help intervened.

