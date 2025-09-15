VIDEOS: Pune Police File Case Against Pooja Khedkar’s Mother Manorama Khedkar For Obstructing Navi Mumbai Police's Kidnap Probe; Raid Her Baner Residence | Video Screengrab

Pune: Manorama Dilip Khedkar (48), mother of controversial and suspended IAS officer Pooja Khedkar, has been booked by the Chaturshringi Police Station for allegedly obstructing government work and helping an accused escape from police custody. The accused in question was wanted in a kidnapping case by the Navi Mumbai Police. Manorama Khedkar was officially booked by Chaturshringi Police Station on Monday morning.

Watch Videos:

According to police reports, on Saturday in Navi Mumbai a truck brushed a car, leading to an altercation between them. The car driver reportedly forced the truck cleaner, identified as Pralhad Kumar (age 22, resident of Turbhe MIDC, native of Bihar), into his vehicle, instructing the truck owner to follow the car to the Rabale Police Station.

However, the car sped away towards Pune with Kumar still inside. Truck owner Vilas Dhondiram Dhengare (age 53, resident of Kharghar) had reported the matter about the kidnapping to Rabale Police Station.

Acting on the incident, a Navi Mumbai Police team traced the car and reached the bungalow of the Khedkar family in Baner-Pashan.

Assistant Police Inspector (API) Deepak Kharat informed Manorama Khedkar about the case and sought cooperation in the investigation. However, she allegedly shut the bungalow door and refused to cooperate. Police also alleged that she unleashed pet dogs to obstruct their entry and prevent questioning.

Senior Police Inspector Uttam Bhajnawale, in charge of the Chaturshringi Police Station, told The Free Press Journal, "The kidnapped truck cleaner was rescued by Navi Mumbai Police. To oppose the investigation, Manorama Khedkar has been booked under Sections 221, 238, and 263 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation and accordingly, action will be taken."

According to sources, a police team has reached Khedkar's residence and has also served her a notice. Further action will be taken by Pune Police, while the investigation by Navi Mumbai Police is also in process.