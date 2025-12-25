 ‘Whoever Throws Garbage Is A Donkey’: Puneri Banner Goes Viral, Sparks Civic Sense Debate
e-Paper Get App
HomePune‘Whoever Throws Garbage Is A Donkey’: Puneri Banner Goes Viral, Sparks Civic Sense Debate

‘Whoever Throws Garbage Is A Donkey’: Puneri Banner Goes Viral, Sparks Civic Sense Debate

Sharing a picture of the banner on Reddit, a user wrote, “Seeing this brought laughter in the car. It’s sad that you have to put such posters to teach civic sense to people, though."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
Pune Gets Creative: 'Garbage Throwers Are Donkeys' Banner Goes Viral On Social Media | Reddit

Punekars are known for their Puneri Patyas -- messages or instructions displayed at doorsteps, often laced with sarcasm and humour. However, a banner put up in the city is now going viral on social media.

This is what it takes to teach common sense
byu/trailMaker16 inpune

The banner has been put up to stop people from throwing garbage in the open. “Whoever throws garbage here is a donkey. Don’t try to tear the banner,” it reads in Marathi.

Read Also
Pune: Excise Dept Extends Liquor Sale Timings For Christmas, New Year
article-image

Sharing a picture of the banner on Reddit, a user wrote, “Seeing this brought laughter in the car. It’s sad that you have to put such posters to teach civic sense to people, though.”

Another user commented, “And as it seems, even sarcastic/humorous posters aren’t helping, as you can clearly see all the litter around.”

FPJ Shorts
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri X (Twitter) Review: 'Proper Comfort Film', 'Absolutely Stupid'; Kartik-Ananya's Movie Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri X (Twitter) Review: 'Proper Comfort Film', 'Absolutely Stupid'; Kartik-Ananya's Movie Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 25, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 25, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Price In India Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Price In India Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Christmas & New Year's Gifting Guide 2025: Tech Gadgets For Kids That Are Actually Good For Them
Christmas & New Year's Gifting Guide 2025: Tech Gadgets For Kids That Are Actually Good For Them

“I saw something similar in Lonavala. People still put garbage there! And not small amounts, but proper heaps of garbage,” another user commented.

Read Also
Pune's ₹31 Crore 'Bridge To Nowhere': How A Missing 200m Road Has Kept This Structure...
article-image

Recently, another post had gone viral on social media in which garbage was thrown at a place where “Swachh Bharat” was written in the background.

Meanwhile, with the municipal elections approaching, Punekars are demanding that the garbage disposal issue be resolved completely. Along with this, they say that the garbage burning issue is also a major concern in the city, given that the air quality has deteriorated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Launches Heartfelt ‘Dear Mom & Dad, Please Vote’ School Campaign Ahead Of...

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Launches Heartfelt ‘Dear Mom & Dad, Please Vote’ School Campaign Ahead Of...

As Navi Mumbai Airport Begins Flight Ops, Pune Awaits Its Turn With Purandar Airport

As Navi Mumbai Airport Begins Flight Ops, Pune Awaits Its Turn With Purandar Airport

‘Whoever Throws Garbage Is A Donkey’: Puneri Banner Goes Viral, Sparks Civic Sense Debate

‘Whoever Throws Garbage Is A Donkey’: Puneri Banner Goes Viral, Sparks Civic Sense Debate

Pune: Will Prashant Jagtap Join Congress Or Shiv Sena (UBT)? Political Circles Abuzz After NCP-SP...

Pune: Will Prashant Jagtap Join Congress Or Shiv Sena (UBT)? Political Circles Abuzz After NCP-SP...

Pune: Excise Dept Extends Liquor Sale Timings For Christmas, New Year

Pune: Excise Dept Extends Liquor Sale Timings For Christmas, New Year