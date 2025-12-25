‘Whoever Throws Garbage Is A Donkey’: Puneri Banner Goes Viral, Sparks Civic Sense Debate

Pune Gets Creative: 'Garbage Throwers Are Donkeys' Banner Goes Viral On Social Media | Reddit

Punekars are known for their Puneri Patyas -- messages or instructions displayed at doorsteps, often laced with sarcasm and humour. However, a banner put up in the city is now going viral on social media.

The banner has been put up to stop people from throwing garbage in the open. “Whoever throws garbage here is a donkey. Don’t try to tear the banner,” it reads in Marathi.

Sharing a picture of the banner on Reddit, a user wrote, “Seeing this brought laughter in the car. It’s sad that you have to put such posters to teach civic sense to people, though.”

Another user commented, “And as it seems, even sarcastic/humorous posters aren’t helping, as you can clearly see all the litter around.”

“I saw something similar in Lonavala. People still put garbage there! And not small amounts, but proper heaps of garbage,” another user commented.

Recently, another post had gone viral on social media in which garbage was thrown at a place where “Swachh Bharat” was written in the background.

Meanwhile, with the municipal elections approaching, Punekars are demanding that the garbage disposal issue be resolved completely. Along with this, they say that the garbage burning issue is also a major concern in the city, given that the air quality has deteriorated.