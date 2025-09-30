 Pune: ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Fame Actor Lakshya Lalwani Inspires Students At Flame University
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Pune: ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Fame Actor Lakshya Lalwani Inspires Students At Flame University | Instagram

Pune: Indian actor Lakshya Lalwani, known for his role in the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, addressed students at Flame University in Pune on Tuesday. During an interactive session, he shared insights into his journey as an actor, emphasising the discipline and training that shape a performer. 

Lalwani discussed the challenges and rewards of navigating the film industry, offering students valuable perspectives on the demands of the profession and the resilience required to succeed.

The session provided students with a deeper appreciation for the rigour and creativity that drive artistic excellence. Flame University expressed gratitude for the engaging interaction, which left students inspired to pursue their goals with dedication.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is a satirical action-comedy drama series created and directed by Aryan Khan. It was released earlier this month on Netflix. The series features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa and Anya Singh. The show offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Bollywood industry. It blends humour with sharp commentary on fame, power, and image.

Lalwani portrays the character Aasmaan Singh. He is shown as a rising star navigating the complexities of the film world. The series has garnered attention for its bold narrative and has sparked discussions among audiences and critics alike.

