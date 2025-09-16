Six Rifle Shooters Miss Goa Flight For West India Shooting Championship Due To Alleged Mismanagement At The Pune International Airport | X I @VijayKumbhar62

Pune: In a shocking turn of events, six competitive rifle shooters heading to Goa for the West India Shooting Championship were not able to reach it, as they weren’t cleared by security checks at the Pune International Airport on Tuesday.

Since Sunday night, torrential rains have hit the entire Pune district, prompting flight cancellations at Pune International Airport across the country. In this, mismanagement has taken place at Pune International Airport as passengers are being accommodated on alternate flights. Due to this, alleged mismanagement occurred by Akasa Air in Pune for their Goa-bound flight.

Social activist Vijay Kumbhar notified about this incident on X (formerly Twitter). In this, he mentioned that six international rifle shooters from Pune couldn’t go to Goa for their tournament as they missed their flight due to Akasa’s mismanagement at the airport. “Hours wasted over repeated baggage/rifle clearance confusion. Now, these players may lose their chance to compete at the national level.” He tagged Pune MP and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in his tweet.

According to available information, the flight was bound to leave at 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday. However, due to delays in security checks, the sportspersons couldn’t board their flight. Their competition is scheduled to take place tomorrow. This competition could give them an opportunity to represent India in international events, as claimed by Kumbhar.

Netizens have reacted strongly to this, asking both Union Minister of State Mohol and Akasa Airlines to intervene. A response from either of them is awaited at the time of writing this report.