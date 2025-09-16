 Pune Rains Disrupt Flights: Multiple Cancellations At Pune International Airport
The Pune Airport administration informed that all the airlines have promptly informed the passengers about the cancellations. Efforts were made to accommodate them on alternate flights wherever possible. In cases where rescheduling was not feasible, full refunds were processed as per airline policies

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 12:41 PM IST
article-image
Pune Rains Disrupt Flights: Multiple Cancellations At Pune International Airport | File Photo

Pune: The administration of Pune International Airport announced the cancellation of several flights on Tuesday due to the torrential rains that have been hitting the Pune district since Sunday night. In this, the reason for the cancellation of all flights is due to operational reasons.

article-image

Details of Cancelled Flights

- 6E 957/133 (Vadodara–Pune–Jodhpur) scheduled at 11:35/12:15 cancelled.

- 6E 2132/2126 (Delhi–Pune–Delhi) scheduled at 15:45/16:40 cancelled.

- 6E 414 (Jodhpur–Pune) scheduled at 16:10 cancelled.

- 6E 202 (Nagpur–Pune) scheduled at 17:00 cancelled.

- 6E 183/6714 (Chennai–Pune–Chennai) scheduled at 17:05/17:45 cancelled.

article-image

An airport official said, "All other airport operations, including arrivals, departures, and ground handling, continued smoothly, and the overall situation is now stabilising with normal flight operations being progressively restored."

