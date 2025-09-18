MVP Annual Meet Turns Ugly: Ruling Group Files Police Complaint Over Gunman |

The annual general meeting (AGM) of the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP) Sanstha has now spilt over into the police station after a fresh controversy erupted over the presence of a gunman at the gathering.

The ruling group of the Nashik-based educational body has alleged that the opposition faction tried to create panic during the meeting by bringing in an armed individual. They have filed a complaint with the police, accusing the opposition of attempting to disrupt proceedings.

The ruling group claimed that discussions on the proposed university project could only take place after an uproar in the hall. They further alleged that Unmesh Dumbare of Vanasgaon, who was present with Sunil Dhikle, moved around the venue with a firearm visible at his waist, creating fear among staff and members.

MVP general secretary Nitin Thakare stated that Dumbare and his associates disrupted the proceedings while he was addressing the gathering and even acted in a manner that endangered the lives of others. Thakare has filed a complaint with Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, seeking action.

Following the complaint, Sarkarwada Police have registered the matter for further investigation.

‘Stop defaming MVP’: Gaikar

State coordinator of the Maratha Kranti Morcha, Karan Gaikar, has appealed to both the ruling and opposition groups of the Maratha Vidya Prasarak (MVP) Samaj to stop defaming the institute amid their ongoing dispute over a proposed university.

Efforts are underway by the ruling group to establish a university under the institute, but the opposition faction has strongly opposed the move. The issue sparked heated exchanges at the institute’s recent annual general meeting, drawing attention across Maharashtra.

Gaikar said the MVP Samaj was founded with the vision of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and the efforts of countless workers for the welfare of poor students. Today, it is one of the largest educational institutes in North Maharashtra. He stressed that its reputation should not be allowed to suffer because of internal disputes.

He urged both groups to set aside differences, work together for the progress of the institute, and resolve the controversy through dialogue, peace and civility rather than trading accusations. Gaikar also appealed to immediately stop defaming the organisation on social media with malicious allegations.