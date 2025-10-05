 Pune Civic Polls: PMC Finalises 41 Wards With 165 Corporator Seats
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday released the final ward delimitation plan, incorporating changes in eight wards after reviewing 5,922 public suggestions and objections.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 02:37 PM IST
According to the finalised structure, PMC will now comprise 41 wards, with 165 corporators to be elected in the upcoming civic polls. 

Deputy Election Officer Prasad Katkar said, “The civic body received a total of 5,922, the draft delimitation, released in Aug, and it invited public feedback, resulting in thousands of submissions. Of these, 1,329 suggestions were fully accepted, while 69 were partially accepted and 4,524 were rejected." 

Following a request from Congress leader Arvind Shinde, the civic body was renamed Ward 24 to include Kasba Peth. Earlier, no ward carried the name of the city’s presiding deity, Kasba Ganpati. 

The press release also mentioned that 4,524 objections were rejected, but valid suggestions were also incorporated, and the final ward structure will now be used for the upcoming civic elections.

