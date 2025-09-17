Pune To Host Citywide Women’s Health Camps Under ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ | Pixabay

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is implementing the “Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar” campaign from September 17 to October 2, 2025, from 10 am to 4 pm. Under this campaign, awareness and check-up camps are being organised at all hospitals of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Ayushman Arogya Mandir, and Hindu Hruday Samrat Balsaheb Thackeray Apna Dispensary level.

Under this campaign, all health-related examinations of adolescent girls, pregnant mothers, lactating mothers and women will be done, and necessary further treatment will be provided to the patients.

In this, women should contact the nearest PMC hospitals/dispensaries for non-communicable diseases, tuberculosis, nutrition, counselling, vaccination of children, etc. Similarly, awareness will be created about various health schemes and disease prevention measures of the government. In this campaign, a health camp will be planned at all maternity hospitals of PMC.

Dr Nina Borade, Health Officer, PMC, said, “In this camp, women will be provided with health expert services by including gynecologists, pediatricians, ophthalmologists, ear-nose-throat specialists, dentists, dermatologists, psychiatrists, osteopaths, physicians, physiotherapists, etc. Also, two camps will be held every week through all Ayushman Arogya Mandir and Hindu Hruday Samrat Balsaheb Thackeray Apla Dawakhana, and citizens and patients coming for the primary health check-up, if necessary, will be referred to the nearest maternity hospital for further treatment.”

Naval Kishore Ram, PMC Commissioner, appealed to more and more teenage girls, pregnant women, lactating mothers, women, and children to participate in this camp and benefit from it. Also, while coming, citizens should bring an Aadhaar card and a ration card so that Abha card as well as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana scheme cards will be issued.

Similarly, a special camp will be organised from 10 am to 2 pm during Navratri at Chatushrungi Devi Temple, Tambdi Jogeshwari Temple, and Bhavani Mata Temple, etc., for primary health check-up of women.

For this camp, the civic body has prepared manpower, medicines, and equipment in advance under the guidance of Dr Vaishali Jadhav and Dr Manisha Vinod Naik, Assistant Health Officers of PMC.

Instructions have been given to the Circle and Regional Medical Officers for the detailed planning of the camp.

The following services will be provided in the camp:

NCD screening for women: High blood pressure, diabetes, oral cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer screening.

Tuberculosis screening for vulnerable women.

Anaemia screening and counselling services for adolescent girls and women, as well as awareness sessions on menstruation, hygiene, and nutrition.

Antenatal care (ANC) check-ups for pregnant women, including testing of haemoglobin levels, counseling on nutrition and care during pregnancy, and distribution of Maternal and Child Protection (MCP) cards.

Vaccination services will be provided to children.

Nutrition counselling and wellness sessions, blood donation drive, registration under PMJAY/distribution of Ayushman Vaya Vandana cards, registration of Nikshayamitra volunteers.

Camp dates and locations:

17/09/2025 and 25/09/2025 – Kamala Nehru Hospital (Mangalwar Peth), Late Jayabai Sutar Hospital (Kothrud), Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi Hospital (Yerwada)

18/09/2025 and 26/09/2025 – Dr. Dalvi Maternity Home (Shivajinagar), Dr. Homi Bhabha Hospital (Pandavnagar), Ch. Shivarai Hospital (Nagpur Chawl)

19/09/2025 and 27/09/2025 – Aundh Kuti Hospital (Aundhgaon), Late Draupadabai Muralidhar Khedekar Hospital (Bopodi), Late Sahadev Eknath Nimhan Hospital (Pashan)

20/09/2025 and 29/09/2025 – Rajmata Jijau Maternity Home (Mitra Mandal Chowk), Matoshree Ramabai Ambedkar Maternity Home (Ambil Odha), Kai Savitribai Phule Maternity Home (Gurwar Peth)

22/09/2025 and 30/09/2025 – Capt. Annasaheb Magar Maternity Home (Hadapsar), Capt. Meenatai Thackeray Maternity Home (Kondhwa), Late Namdev Genuji Shivarkar Maternity Hospital (Wanawadi)

23/09/2025 and 01/10/2025 – Ca. Sakharam Kundalik Kodre (Mundhwa), Late Malti Kachi Maternity Home (Gadikhana), Late Chandumama Sonawane Maternity Home (Bhavani Peth)

24/09/2025 and 02/10/2025 – Late Kashinath Anaji Dhankawade Hospital (Balajinagar)