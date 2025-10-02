 VIDEO: Pune Residents Perform ‘Pothole Pooja’ On Dussehra To Protest PMC Negligence
Such satirical protests have taken place in other neighbourhoods before, but this event stood out for blending ritual with civic outrage

Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Pune Residents Perform ‘Pothole Pooja’ On Dussehra To Protest PMC Negligence | Sourced

Residents and members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday staged a unique protest against Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) negligence in repairing potholes on the Warje Ramnagar to Shivne canal road.

Watch Video:



The party workers and locals performed a pooja at a pothole in Ramnagar, Laxmi Chowk, highlighting the dangerous condition of the stretch that has troubled commuters for months.

Frustrated residents raised concerns over the poor condition of the road. Amol Raje, a resident, said, "Even after repeated complaints went unheard, we finally protested against bad roads on the occasion of Dussehra. It has been more than a month since these roads have remained in the same condition. We urge the authorities to repair potholes as commuters are facing a lot of issues."

An AAP worker said, "The roads in this area remain filled with potholes. Commuters have to face many problems. During the rains, several accidents occurred. Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken. We staged a protest today to draw the attention of the authorities."

Residents gathered and conducted a pothole pooja, adorning it with rose petals and flowers. About 20–25 residents took part in the pooja.

Such satirical protests have taken place in other neighbourhoods before, but this event stood out for blending ritual with civic outrage.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Free Press Journal, a PMC official said, "The municipal authorities have ramped up efforts to patch potholes citywide."  

