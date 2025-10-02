7881 Applications For 1442 Houses: MHADA Lucky Draw Held On Vijaya Dashmi In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is taking efforts to provide affordable houses to the common people, and their dream of having their own houses is being fulfilled by MHADA now. In all, 7881 applications were received for 1442 houses in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar,” said district collector Deelip Swami.

He was speaking during the computerised lucky draws of the MHADA houses during a programme held at the district collectorate on Wednesday. Retired Judge S G Shete, additional commissioner Dr Anant Gavhane, MHADA chief officer Dattatray Nawale, deputy chief officer Jaikumar Namewar and others were present.

Swami further said the lucky draws organised on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi are very important for fulfilling the dreams of the common people seeking for their own houses. The online lucky draw for houses is very transparent and without any human interference. MHADA is providing quality houses to the people, and hence the demand for MHADA houses has increased considerably. The families who have received the homes through the lucky draw have fulfilled their dreams of houses, he said.

MHADA’s chief officer, Dattatray Nawale, in his introductory speech, said that the lucky draw held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar received a good response. In all, 7881 applications were received for 1442 houses. MHADA is taking efforts so that the families of the common people should get quality and affordable houses. Along with providing houses to the people, MHADA is also working for the preservation of the environment. In all, 3 lakh saplings have been planted across the state, of which 70,000 are in Marathwada.

The lucky winners Yogesh Vaidya and Mangesh Deshmukh expressed their happiness for receiving houses through lucky draws. The results of the lucky draw are available on the MHADA website and notice board of the MHADA office.