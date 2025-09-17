Pune: Short Film 'Koos' Wins State-Level Award, Highlights Plight Of Sugarcane Women Labourers | Sourced

Koos, a short film depicting the lives and struggles of sugarcane-cutting women labourers and their health issues, has won the third prize for Best Short Film at the state level. The film is produced by Uchit Media Services and written and directed by Dr Dnyaneshwar Jadhawar.

The festival was organised by the Film and Cultural Department of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar group) on the occasion of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s birthday. In the competition, the short film Aginfool won first prize, and Chandralekha won second prize. More than 350 short films from across Maharashtra participated, and Koos secured the third position.

The film portrays the difficult lives of women sugarcane labourers in Beed district, addressing issues such as menstruation, health, the practice of hysterectomy, and its devastating effects on women and their families. The short film is based on Dr. Jadhawar’s award-winning novel Koos. As the producer and writer-director himself comes from a sugarcane worker family, the story has been presented with stark realism.

The film features prominent roles by Vitthal Kale, Anuya Kalaskar, Vaishali Kendale, Dr. Sonali Ghatnekar, Anil Kamble, and Jivraj Chole.

The award, consisting of ₹55,555 in cash, a memento, and a certificate, was accepted by producer Jivraj Chole and director Dr. Dnyaneshwar Jadhawar. Actor Vitthal Kale also won the Best Actor Award. Present on the occasion were executive producer Tejaswini Thite, actor Anil Kamble, actress Dr. Sonali Ghatnekar, costume designer Bhagyashree Raut, hair stylist Prajkta Londhe, and assistant art director Lakhan Choudhari.