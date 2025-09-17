 Pune: Short Film 'Koos' Wins State-Level Award, Highlights Plight Of Sugarcane Women Labourers
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Short Film 'Koos' Wins State-Level Award, Highlights Plight Of Sugarcane Women Labourers

Pune: Short Film 'Koos' Wins State-Level Award, Highlights Plight Of Sugarcane Women Labourers

The festival was organised by the Film and Cultural Department of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar group) on the occasion of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s birthday

Press ReleaseUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Short Film 'Koos' Wins State-Level Award, Highlights Plight Of Sugarcane Women Labourers | Sourced

Koos, a short film depicting the lives and struggles of sugarcane-cutting women labourers and their health issues, has won the third prize for Best Short Film at the state level. The film is produced by Uchit Media Services and written and directed by Dr Dnyaneshwar Jadhawar.

The festival was organised by the Film and Cultural Department of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar group) on the occasion of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s birthday. In the competition, the short film Aginfool won first prize, and Chandralekha won second prize. More than 350 short films from across Maharashtra participated, and Koos secured the third position.

Read Also
NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Blames Govt For Pune’s 'Stalled' Development, Traffic Crisis
article-image

The film portrays the difficult lives of women sugarcane labourers in Beed district, addressing issues such as menstruation, health, the practice of hysterectomy, and its devastating effects on women and their families. The short film is based on Dr. Jadhawar’s award-winning novel Koos. As the producer and writer-director himself comes from a sugarcane worker family, the story has been presented with stark realism.

The film features prominent roles by Vitthal Kale, Anuya Kalaskar, Vaishali Kendale, Dr. Sonali Ghatnekar, Anil Kamble, and Jivraj Chole.

FPJ Shorts
Major Tragedy Averted! Flames Shoot Out Of Swiss Airlines Plane Engine During Takeoff At Boston Airport; VIDEO
Major Tragedy Averted! Flames Shoot Out Of Swiss Airlines Plane Engine During Takeoff At Boston Airport; VIDEO
iPhone 17 Series Hit By Delivery Delays In India, iPhone 17 Pro Max Shipping Date Pushed To Mid-October
iPhone 17 Series Hit By Delivery Delays In India, iPhone 17 Pro Max Shipping Date Pushed To Mid-October
PM Modi's 75th Birthday: NaMo App Launches Seva Parv 2025 To Celebrate Prime Minister's Spirit Of Service
PM Modi's 75th Birthday: NaMo App Launches Seva Parv 2025 To Celebrate Prime Minister's Spirit Of Service
From AI To Robotic Surgery: Key Highlights Of International Thyroid Conclave 2025 In Pune
From AI To Robotic Surgery: Key Highlights Of International Thyroid Conclave 2025 In Pune
Read Also
VIDEOS: SP College Ground In Pune Gears Up For PM Modi’s 75th Birthday Event This Evening
article-image

The award, consisting of ₹55,555 in cash, a memento, and a certificate, was accepted by producer Jivraj Chole and director Dr. Dnyaneshwar Jadhawar. Actor Vitthal Kale also won the Best Actor Award. Present on the occasion were executive producer Tejaswini Thite, actor Anil Kamble, actress Dr. Sonali Ghatnekar, costume designer Bhagyashree Raut, hair stylist Prajkta Londhe, and assistant art director Lakhan Choudhari.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Short Film 'Koos' Wins State-Level Award, Highlights Plight Of Sugarcane Women Labourers

Pune: Short Film 'Koos' Wins State-Level Award, Highlights Plight Of Sugarcane Women Labourers

From AI To Robotic Surgery: Key Highlights Of International Thyroid Conclave 2025 In Pune

From AI To Robotic Surgery: Key Highlights Of International Thyroid Conclave 2025 In Pune

VIDEOS: SP College Ground In Pune Gears Up For PM Modi’s 75th Birthday Event This Evening

VIDEOS: SP College Ground In Pune Gears Up For PM Modi’s 75th Birthday Event This Evening

NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Blames Govt For Pune’s 'Stalled' Development, Traffic Crisis

NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Blames Govt For Pune’s 'Stalled' Development, Traffic Crisis

Nanded: Motorcycle-Moped Head-On Collision At Mukhed Phata Claims Two Lives, Injures One

Nanded: Motorcycle-Moped Head-On Collision At Mukhed Phata Claims Two Lives, Injures One