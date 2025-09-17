 VIDEOS: SP College Ground In Pune Gears Up For PM Modi’s 75th Birthday Event This Evening
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 12:29 PM IST
On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday today (Wednesday), a grand event is set to be organised at SP College Ground in Pune at 6pm.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, who is also a Member of Parliament from Pune, said that a 3D drone show, a musical concert, and an aid camp for the differently abled will be organised.

3D drone show

Mohol said a drone show named “Jyotine Tejachi Aarti” will be organised. This 3D show will last for 45 minutes, and around 1,000 drones will showcase the achievements of the Modi government, along with Pune’s social, cultural, and historical landmarks. This will be the first time in Maharashtra that a drone show will be organised on the lines of the shows in Ayodhya and Varanasi, he added.

Avadhoot Gupte concert

Popular Marathi singer and music composer Avadhoot Gupte will perform live at the SP College Ground. ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra’, ‘Meri Madhubala’, ‘Halu Halu Chaal’, ‘Zenda’, ‘Pari Mhanu Ki Sundara’, and ‘Jabraa Fan’ are some of his famous songs.

Additionally, an aid camp for the differently abled will be organised, where 1,750 assistive devices will be distributed to over 1,200 beneficiaries free of cost.

Moreover, 75,000 students from the city will send postcards with birthday wishes to PM Modi. These postcards from students of various schools across the city will be compiled and sent directly to the PM.

