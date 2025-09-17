 Pune CID Arrests Archana Kute After 1.5 Years On The Run In Multi-Crore Dnyanradha Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune CID Arrests Archana Kute After 1.5 Years On The Run In Multi-Crore Dnyanradha Scam

Pune CID Arrests Archana Kute After 1.5 Years On The Run In Multi-Crore Dnyanradha Scam

During the operation, the CID seized property worth ₹2.10 crore, including gold ornaments worth ₹80.9 lakh (60 pieces), silver items worth ₹56.75 lakh (270 pieces), cash of ₹63 lakh, and vehicles, including a BMW and a scooter

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Pune CID Arrests Archana Kute After 1.5 Years On The Run In Multi-Crore Dnyanradha Scam | Sourced

The Pune unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested Archana Suresh Kute, director of Dnyanradha Multistate Co-operative Credit Society Ltd (DMCSL) and wife of chairman Suresh Kute, from Pashan. She was allegedly absconding for more than one and a half years after the scam was reported. Kute has been booked in connection with a massive deposit scam involving more than ₹2,470 crore collected from over 4,000 depositors.

According to the information received, CID had already arrested her husband and society chairman, Suresh Kute. Between May and September 2025, a total of 95 FIRs were registered against the board of directors, chairman, vice-chairman, secretary and other officials of the society.

Read Also
NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Blames Govt For Pune’s 'Stalled' Development, Traffic Crisis
article-image

During the operation, the CID seized property worth ₹2.10 crore, including gold ornaments worth ₹80.9 lakh (60 pieces), silver items worth ₹56.75 lakh (270 pieces), cash of ₹63 lakh, and vehicles, including a BMW and a scooter.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also targeted properties worth ₹333 crore belonging to Suresh Kute and other accused in this scam. Accordingly, a total of 207 properties have been identified for legal proceedings under the MPID Act.

FPJ Shorts
2008 Malegaon Blast Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing On Appeal Against Acquittal Over Incomplete Victim Details
2008 Malegaon Blast Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing On Appeal Against Acquittal Over Incomplete Victim Details
IPO: FMCG Firm Ganesh Consumer Products Fixes ₹322 Per Share Price Band To Raise ₹408 Crore
IPO: FMCG Firm Ganesh Consumer Products Fixes ₹322 Per Share Price Band To Raise ₹408 Crore
Living In Kalbadevi & Want To Reach Your Office In BKC? Mumbai Metro 3 To Make Commute Seamless From Sept 30
Living In Kalbadevi & Want To Reach Your Office In BKC? Mumbai Metro 3 To Make Commute Seamless From Sept 30
CBSE Ends Additional Subject Option For Private Class 12 Students In 2026 Board Exams, Sparks Student Outcry
CBSE Ends Additional Subject Option For Private Class 12 Students In 2026 Board Exams, Sparks Student Outcry
Read Also
From AI To Robotic Surgery: Key Highlights Of International Thyroid Conclave 2025 In Pune
article-image

So far, out of 13 directors of the society, nine have been arrested, including the main accused Suresh Kute and now his wife, Archana Kute.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune CID Arrests Archana Kute After 1.5 Years On The Run In Multi-Crore Dnyanradha Scam

Pune CID Arrests Archana Kute After 1.5 Years On The Run In Multi-Crore Dnyanradha Scam

Pune: Short Film 'Koos' Wins State-Level Award, Highlights Plight Of Sugarcane Women Labourers

Pune: Short Film 'Koos' Wins State-Level Award, Highlights Plight Of Sugarcane Women Labourers

From AI To Robotic Surgery: Key Highlights Of International Thyroid Conclave 2025 In Pune

From AI To Robotic Surgery: Key Highlights Of International Thyroid Conclave 2025 In Pune

VIDEOS: SP College Ground In Pune Gears Up For PM Modi’s 75th Birthday Event This Evening

VIDEOS: SP College Ground In Pune Gears Up For PM Modi’s 75th Birthday Event This Evening

NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Blames Govt For Pune’s 'Stalled' Development, Traffic Crisis

NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Blames Govt For Pune’s 'Stalled' Development, Traffic Crisis