Pune CID Arrests Archana Kute After 1.5 Years On The Run In Multi-Crore Dnyanradha Scam

The Pune unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested Archana Suresh Kute, director of Dnyanradha Multistate Co-operative Credit Society Ltd (DMCSL) and wife of chairman Suresh Kute, from Pashan. She was allegedly absconding for more than one and a half years after the scam was reported. Kute has been booked in connection with a massive deposit scam involving more than ₹2,470 crore collected from over 4,000 depositors.

According to the information received, CID had already arrested her husband and society chairman, Suresh Kute. Between May and September 2025, a total of 95 FIRs were registered against the board of directors, chairman, vice-chairman, secretary and other officials of the society.

During the operation, the CID seized property worth ₹2.10 crore, including gold ornaments worth ₹80.9 lakh (60 pieces), silver items worth ₹56.75 lakh (270 pieces), cash of ₹63 lakh, and vehicles, including a BMW and a scooter.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also targeted properties worth ₹333 crore belonging to Suresh Kute and other accused in this scam. Accordingly, a total of 207 properties have been identified for legal proceedings under the MPID Act.

So far, out of 13 directors of the society, nine have been arrested, including the main accused Suresh Kute and now his wife, Archana Kute.