 Pune: Youth Congress Seeks Arrest Of BJP's Pintu Mahadevan Over Threat To ‘Shoot Rahul Gandhi’
The Indian Youth Congress has lodged a formal complaint with Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, demanding immediate action against BJP spokesperson Pintu Mahadevan, who allegedly threatened that “Rahul Gandhi will be shot in the chest” during a debate on News18 Kerala on September 28.

Indu Bhagat Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Youth Congress Seeks Arrest Of BJP's Pintu Mahadevan Over Threat To ‘Shoot Rahul Gandhi’ | ANI

Pintu Mahadevan is the former state president of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). 

The fact that such a statement was made publicly, just days before Gandhi Jayanti, has only deepened the sense of unease among Congress workers. In his complaint, Akshay Jain, State President of the Media Department of Youth Congress, wrote that the remark was not political rhetoric but a direct call to violence that puts Rahul Gandhi’s safety at grave risk. He further noted that such language threatens not only one individual but also the democratic fabric and public peace of the country.

The Youth Congress has urged the police to consider the threat with utmost seriousness, register an FIR under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and ensure that the accused is taken into custody at the earliest. Jain also appealed for a transparent and time-bound investigation that would reassure citizens about the rule of law.

“Youth Congress would never tolerate such unconstitutional and fear-inducing statements, and would pursue judicial remedies if police action is delayed,” added Jain. 

Moreover, the incident was strongly condemned in Karad as well. The Congress workers from Karad South assembly constituency gathered on Wednesday afternoon and submitted a memorandum to the Tehsildar, which demanded that the Kerala Chief Minister immediately arrest Mahadevan and take strict action.

INC Satara President Ranjitsinh Deshmukh said, “Opposition leader MP Rahul Gandhi has launched a movement across the country to save the Constitution. However, the BJP is trying to suppress this idea. This is evident from the statement of BJP spokesperson Pintu Mahadevan. Unfortunately, he has expressed a conspiracy to kill Rahul Gandhi in the same way that Mahatma Gandhi was killed. We strongly condemn it and demand action against him.” 

The incident has sparked wider questions about the growing use of threatening language in political discourse and the dangers it poses to leaders’ safety as well as to democratic traditions.

