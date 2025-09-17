 Pune: 7,500 Students Take Cleanliness Oath At PM Narendra Modi's Birthday Event Attended By Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: 7,500 Students Take Cleanliness Oath At PM Narendra Modi's Birthday Event Attended By Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Pune: 7,500 Students Take Cleanliness Oath At PM Narendra Modi's Birthday Event Attended By Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule

He was joined by Kasba Peth MLA Hemant Rasane, who organised this event under his initiative Swaccha Sundar Vikasit Kasba Mission. This initiative is in collaboration with the Deccan Education Society (DES)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 7,500 Students Take Cleanliness Oath At PM Narendra Modi's Birthday Event Attended By Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | Sourced

Pune: Maharashtra Revenue Minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule was in Pune on Wednesday. Speaking at the event, Bawankule congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday and praised him for his work. Bawankule was attending an event where 7,500 students collectively took an oath for cleanliness.

He was joined by Kasba Peth MLA Hemant Rasane, who organised this event under his initiative Swaccha Sundar Vikasit Kasba Mission. This initiative is in collaboration with the Deccan Education Society (DES). Present at the programme were former Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP State General Secretary Rajesh Pandey, Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, MLA Vikrant Patil, Vice-President of the Society Ashok Palande, senior BJP office bearers, office bearers of the Deccan Education Society, principals, teachers, and a large number of students.

Read Also
7-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted In Khed, Watchman Attempts Rape In Hinjawadi, Employee Molested In...
article-image

While speaking at the event, Bawankule said, "Clean surroundings are essential for raising the standard of living and ensuring good health. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the nation the inspiring campaign of the Swachh Bharat Mission. City cleanliness is not just the government’s responsibility but the duty of every citizen. If students pledge to keep their homes, schools, and public places clean, the nation will surely become stronger."

MLA Hemant Rasane said, "Prime Minister Modi dreams of making India a developed nation by 2047. To realise his vision of the Swachh Bharat Mission, everyone must actively participate. The initiative ‘Clean, Beautiful, Developed Kasba’ is not just an oath of cleanliness but a strong message to society. Today, along with the students, we have pledged that by the next birthday of Modiji, Pune will become the number one clean city in India.”

FPJ Shorts
From JJ to KEM: Inside Mumbai’s Healthcare Crisis | The Reality of 10 Major Hospitals
From JJ to KEM: Inside Mumbai’s Healthcare Crisis | The Reality of 10 Major Hospitals
Gold Retreats ₹1,300 From Peak To ₹1.13 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Profit Booking Ahead Of US Fed Decision; Silver Also Dips
Gold Retreats ₹1,300 From Peak To ₹1.13 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Profit Booking Ahead Of US Fed Decision; Silver Also Dips
Maharashtra Medical Council Under Fire For Resolving Just 2 Of 219 Complaints In 4 Years
Maharashtra Medical Council Under Fire For Resolving Just 2 Of 219 Complaints In 4 Years
Indiabulls AMC, Schemes And Former Officials Settle AIF Rules Violations Case With Sebi By Paying ₹1.43 Crore
Indiabulls AMC, Schemes And Former Officials Settle AIF Rules Violations Case With Sebi By Paying ₹1.43 Crore

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Continuous Efforts For Marathwada’s Development At...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Continuous Efforts For Marathwada’s Development At...

Pune: PCMC Fire Department Conducts Mock Fire Drill At Five-Star Hotel In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad...

Pune: PCMC Fire Department Conducts Mock Fire Drill At Five-Star Hotel In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad...

Pune: 7,500 Students Take Cleanliness Oath At PM Narendra Modi's Birthday Event Attended By...

Pune: 7,500 Students Take Cleanliness Oath At PM Narendra Modi's Birthday Event Attended By...

BARTI, SARTHI Scholars On Hunger Strike In Pune Over Fellowship Delay; VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar...

BARTI, SARTHI Scholars On Hunger Strike In Pune Over Fellowship Delay; VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar...

Pune VIDEO: Residents Panic After Leopard Spotted Roaming Freely In Maval Taluka Near Talegaon...

Pune VIDEO: Residents Panic After Leopard Spotted Roaming Freely In Maval Taluka Near Talegaon...