Pune: 7,500 Students Take Cleanliness Oath At PM Narendra Modi's Birthday Event Attended By Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | Sourced

Pune: Maharashtra Revenue Minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule was in Pune on Wednesday. Speaking at the event, Bawankule congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday and praised him for his work. Bawankule was attending an event where 7,500 students collectively took an oath for cleanliness.

He was joined by Kasba Peth MLA Hemant Rasane, who organised this event under his initiative Swaccha Sundar Vikasit Kasba Mission. This initiative is in collaboration with the Deccan Education Society (DES). Present at the programme were former Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP State General Secretary Rajesh Pandey, Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, MLA Vikrant Patil, Vice-President of the Society Ashok Palande, senior BJP office bearers, office bearers of the Deccan Education Society, principals, teachers, and a large number of students.

While speaking at the event, Bawankule said, "Clean surroundings are essential for raising the standard of living and ensuring good health. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the nation the inspiring campaign of the Swachh Bharat Mission. City cleanliness is not just the government’s responsibility but the duty of every citizen. If students pledge to keep their homes, schools, and public places clean, the nation will surely become stronger."

MLA Hemant Rasane said, "Prime Minister Modi dreams of making India a developed nation by 2047. To realise his vision of the Swachh Bharat Mission, everyone must actively participate. The initiative ‘Clean, Beautiful, Developed Kasba’ is not just an oath of cleanliness but a strong message to society. Today, along with the students, we have pledged that by the next birthday of Modiji, Pune will become the number one clean city in India.”