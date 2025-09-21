Dharashiv: Jagdish Patil Leaves NCP Over BJP Alliance, Joins Uddhav Thackeray-Led Shiv Sena (UBT)

Dhararshiv: Jagdish Patil Leaves NCP Over BJP Alliance, Joins Uddhav Thackeray-Led Shiv Sena (UBT) | Sourced

Dharashiv: Jagdish Patil, a local NCP leader from Dharashiv, joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday at Matoshri in Mumbai, along with a large group of his supporters.

Patil, a resident of Karajkheda in Dharashiv tehsil and widely recognised as a farmers’ leader, previously served as the district treasurer of the undivided NCP in Dharashiv. He resigned from his position when the NCP split into two factions.

Patil has been actively involved in advocating for farmers’ welfare. He raised numerous issues affecting farmers and worked tirelessly to secure Rs 113 crore in funding for a canal project stretching from the Makni Dam to twenty-three villages across Dharashiv, Tuljapur, and Ausa tehsils.

Although the canal was sanctioned 30 years ago, water was never released through it. Investigations revealed that in many areas, the canal had been destroyed and the land levelled by farmers. Patil persistently pursued the issue, and as a result, Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil approved Rs 113 crore in funds to revive the canal.

During the Shiv Sena (UBT) joining ceremony at Matoshri, Uddhav Thackeray tied a shiv bandhan around Patil’s wrist as a mark of welcome. Dharashiv MP Omprakash Nimbalkar and MLA Kailash Patil were also present. More than 40 of Patil’s supporters formally joined Shiv Sena in Mumbai.

“I did not agree with the ideology and strategy of the BJP. Therefore, when one faction of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar allied with the BJP, I resigned from my post. To oppose the BJP’s policies and stand for farmers’ welfare, I have joined Shiv Sena (UBT) and will continue to work for their benefit,” Jagdish Patil said.