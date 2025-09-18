Maharashtra: 70-Year-Old Man Killed By Son Following Argument Over Competitive Exam Fees In Latur; Arrested | Representational Image

Latur: A man allegedly killed his 70-year-old father after a dispute over not being given money to pay the fees for a competitive exam in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said.

About The Incident

The incident occurred in Hinpallner village on Tuesday, following which the accused was arrested, they said.

The victim's family used to survive by selling vegetables and working as daily wage labourers.

The 24-year-old accused, identified as Ajay Panchal, had completed his education up to class 12. He was preparing for police recruitment exams and had been repeatedly asking his father for money to pay the fees for it, according to an official from Chakur police station.

On Monday night, heavy rains soaked the household's firewood used as fuel and rendered it unusable. The wife of the victim, Devidas Kashiram Panchal, then purchased a gas cylinder to meet immediate needs.

When Ajay learned about the purchase, he confronted his parents, arguing they had money for the gas cylinder, but not for his exam fees.

His mother tried to pacify him and told him she would arrange the money by morning, but Ajay demanded it immediately, the official said.

Frustrated and unable to get the money, the accused argued with his father early Tuesday morning.

In a fit of rage, he then allegedly struck his father on the head with a wooden stick. The elderly man died on the spot, the official said.

Upon hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the scene.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's wife, the police registered a case of murder against Ajay and arrested him, the official said.

