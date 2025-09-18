 Maharashtra: 70-Year-Old Man Killed By Son Following Argument Over Competitive Exam Fees In Latur; Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra: 70-Year-Old Man Killed By Son Following Argument Over Competitive Exam Fees In Latur; Arrested

Maharashtra: 70-Year-Old Man Killed By Son Following Argument Over Competitive Exam Fees In Latur; Arrested

In Latur, Maharashtra, a 24-year-old man allegedly killed his 70-year-old father over a dispute about exam fees. The family, surviving on daily wages and vegetable sales, faced a clash when the father couldn’t provide money immediately. The son, preparing for police exams, fatally struck his father with a stick. He has been arrested.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: 70-Year-Old Man Killed By Son Following Argument Over Competitive Exam Fees In Latur; Arrested | Representational Image

Latur: A man allegedly killed his 70-year-old father after a dispute over not being given money to pay the fees for a competitive exam in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said.

About The Incident

The incident occurred in Hinpallner village on Tuesday, following which the accused was arrested, they said.

The victim's family used to survive by selling vegetables and working as daily wage labourers.

FPJ Shorts
UP Boy Deposits Just ₹500, Ends Up Taking ₹5 Crore From Bank — What Happened Next Will Shock You
UP Boy Deposits Just ₹500, Ends Up Taking ₹5 Crore From Bank — What Happened Next Will Shock You
Fact Check: Did Andy Pycroft Apologise To Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha & Team Manager Over 'Handshake' Row?
Fact Check: Did Andy Pycroft Apologise To Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha & Team Manager Over 'Handshake' Row?
EC Rejects Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations, Calls Charges Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar 'Baseless & Incorrect'
EC Rejects Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations, Calls Charges Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar 'Baseless & Incorrect'
Ahead Of Bihar polls, CM Nitish Kumar And Union HM Amit Shah Meet Privately As NDA Allies Push For More Seats
Ahead Of Bihar polls, CM Nitish Kumar And Union HM Amit Shah Meet Privately As NDA Allies Push For More Seats
Read Also
DUSU Elections 2025: Hostels For All, Safety, Career Support, And Affordable Fees Are Among Key...
article-image

The 24-year-old accused, identified as Ajay Panchal, had completed his education up to class 12. He was preparing for police recruitment exams and had been repeatedly asking his father for money to pay the fees for it, according to an official from Chakur police station.

On Monday night, heavy rains soaked the household's firewood used as fuel and rendered it unusable. The wife of the victim, Devidas Kashiram Panchal, then purchased a gas cylinder to meet immediate needs.

When Ajay learned about the purchase, he confronted his parents, arguing they had money for the gas cylinder, but not for his exam fees.

His mother tried to pacify him and told him she would arrange the money by morning, but Ajay demanded it immediately, the official said.

Read Also
DUSU Election 2025: Education Backgrounds Of Top Three Contenders; Check Their Campaign Focus
article-image

Frustrated and unable to get the money, the accused argued with his father early Tuesday morning.

In a fit of rage, he then allegedly struck his father on the head with a wooden stick. The elderly man died on the spot, the official said.

Upon hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the scene.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's wife, the police registered a case of murder against Ajay and arrested him, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Education Ministry Directs Screening Of PM Modi-Inspired Film 'Chalo Jeete Hain' In CBSE, KVS, NVS...

Education Ministry Directs Screening Of PM Modi-Inspired Film 'Chalo Jeete Hain' In CBSE, KVS, NVS...

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today At 11:59 PM; Last Chance To Apply...

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today At 11:59 PM; Last Chance To Apply...

DUSU Elections 2025: How Modern Voting Tools Are Reshaping Campus Democracy

DUSU Elections 2025: How Modern Voting Tools Are Reshaping Campus Democracy

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025 Schedule Out At upsc.gov.in; Exams From November 16 To 23

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025 Schedule Out At upsc.gov.in; Exams From November 16 To 23

Nagaland Govt Reverts 33 Teachers To Eastern Districts Amid ENSF Protests

Nagaland Govt Reverts 33 Teachers To Eastern Districts Amid ENSF Protests