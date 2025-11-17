IIT Kharagpur YIP 2025–26: Applications Open For Young Innovators’ Programme For Classes 8 To 12; Apply By Nov 30

IIT Kharagpur | Official Website

IIT Kharagpur has started inviting applications for the 7th edition of its Young Innovators Programme, YIP 2025–26, a global science and technology challenge for Classes 8–12 students. The last date for online submission will be November 30, 2025.

Five Innovation Themes for Student Teams

This year’s YIP invites student groups to submit abstracts under one of five key themes: Food Security, Technology for the Specially-Abled, Sustainability and Environment, Innovations in Education, and Affordable Healthcare Solutions (hardware). The coordinating teacher nominated by each school will then create a team account on the YIP portal.

Top Teams to Appear for On-Campus Round at IIT-KGP

After online screening, top teams from India and overseas will be invited to IIT Kharagpur for a three-day on-campus event. Students will showcase working models or prototypes that will be judged by expert faculty.

Semifinals, Finals & Post-Competition Mentorship

Shortlisted teams selected from Round 1 will be invited to the on-campus semifinal and final rounds. IIT Kharagpur will also provide continued mentorship opportunities to select teams, guiding them in the refinement and scaling of their innovations beyond the competition.

MeitY Scientist Prakash Kumar Visits IIT Kharagpur, Reviews IoT and Drone Innovations

Meanwhile, IIT Kharagpur hosted Prakash Kumar, Scientist at MeitY, during a special visit to the campus. Kumar toured the SWAN Lab led by Prof. Sudip Misra and was presented with key innovations in industrial IoT systems and drone-based technological applications being undertaken by the research scholars. He visited the Central Library and the National Digital Library of India (NDLI) to review ongoing digital initiatives.