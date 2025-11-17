 India Needs 86.11 Million Higher Education Enrolments By 2035 To Meet NEP Targets
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIndia Needs 86.11 Million Higher Education Enrolments By 2035 To Meet NEP Targets

India Needs 86.11 Million Higher Education Enrolments By 2035 To Meet NEP Targets

India needs 86.11 million higher education enrolments by 2035—an 85% rise requiring a 5.3% annual growth rate, says a CII-Grant Thornton report. To meet NEP 2020 goals, expansion beyond traditional campuses is vital, leveraging digital universities and flexible learning. The focus is shifting from access alone to scaling quality, employability, and tech-driven transformation.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
India Needs 86.11 Million Higher Education Enrolments By 2035 To Meet NEP Targets | Representative Photo

New Delhi: India needs 86.11 million enrolments by 2035, an 85 per cent increase from the current level, requiring a sustained 5.3 per cent compounded annual growth rate in higher education capacity, according to a new report.

The report titled "Continuous improvement journey of Higher Education Institutions: Approaches and Practices Shaping the Future of Learning" was published by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Grant Thornton Bharat.

Details

"To achieve the ambitious New National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 target of 50 pc in Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2035, India's higher education system must accommodate approximately 86.11 million students- an 85 pc increase from its current levels. This translates to a sustained annual growth rate of around 5.3 pc over the next decade, a daunting challenge that necessitates a significant expansion in both student seats and faculty capacity," the report said.

FPJ Shorts
Pune: 3 People Killed After Train Runs Over Them Near Manjari Area
Pune: 3 People Killed After Train Runs Over Them Near Manjari Area
Independent Power Producer Indowind Energy Posts 4% Rise In Net Profit To ₹4.57 Crore, On Account Of Revenue Growth
Independent Power Producer Indowind Energy Posts 4% Rise In Net Profit To ₹4.57 Crore, On Account Of Revenue Growth
Saudi Bus Tragedy: Disturbing Video Of Vehicle Carrying Indian Umrah Pilgrims Burning After Collision With Diesel Tanker Surfaces Online
Saudi Bus Tragedy: Disturbing Video Of Vehicle Carrying Indian Umrah Pilgrims Burning After Collision With Diesel Tanker Surfaces Online
On Camera: Brave Russian Woman Fights Off Robbers In Argentina, Holds Attacker Until Police Arrive; WATCH
On Camera: Brave Russian Woman Fights Off Robbers In Argentina, Holds Attacker Until Police Arrive; WATCH
Read Also
Can Having Chronic Health Conditions Jeopardize Your US Visa? New Rules Stir Anxiety Among...
article-image

"Traditional brick-and-mortar institutions will remain foundational, but they alone cannot meet this scale. Therefore, a differentiated approach is essential - one that includes systemic adoption of technology-enabled, flexible learning pathways such as digital universities, virtual learning ecosystems and credit-based online programmes that extend access beyond physical campuses," it added.

The findings are based on three focused roundtables with over ten universities in the northern region, complemented by secondary research and analysis, reflecting the lived experiences and priorities of higher education leaders navigating transformation on the ground.

"With nearly 40 pc of core job skills expected to evolve by 2030, employability is emerging as a deliberate design principle within higher education. Institutions are embedding micro-credentials, modular credits, and work-integrated learning, while leveraging AI-enabled assessments and industry partnerships," it said.

Read Also
US Colleges See 17% Drop In New Foreign Students, Even As Total Enrolment Slips Just 1%
article-image

"As technology, globalisation, and learner expectations reshape the education landscape, HEIs are experimenting with innovatively enhancing academic flexibilities, improving stakeholder experience through participatory governance, policies and process revitalisation and workflow improvements and automation with technology playing an integral role both in academic and non-academic spheres," it said.

The report underlines that the transformation of higher education in India is no longer a policy aspiration-it is an operational imperative.

"As institutions further their journey of continuous improvement, the dialogue now is shifting from access only to also include scale and quality," it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

College Board To Launch New AP Courses In Business & Cybersecurity In 2026

College Board To Launch New AP Courses In Business & Cybersecurity In 2026

Study In Russia: Russian Govt Opens Applications For 300 Fully Funded Scholarships For Indian...

Study In Russia: Russian Govt Opens Applications For 300 Fully Funded Scholarships For Indian...

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Extended Application Process Ends Today; Check Selection Process...

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Extended Application Process Ends Today; Check Selection Process...

Australia Introduces Tiered Visa Processing System For International Students - Details Inside

Australia Introduces Tiered Visa Processing System For International Students - Details Inside

JELET 2025 Final Answer Key Released; WBJEEB Drops Four Questions After Objection Review, Result To...

JELET 2025 Final Answer Key Released; WBJEEB Drops Four Questions After Objection Review, Result To...