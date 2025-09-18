DUSU Election 2025: Education Backgrounds Of Top Three Contenders; Check Their Campaign Focus

DUSU Election 2025 | Instagram

DUSU Election 2025: Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Election 2025 has generated significant interest, not only for its voter base—more than 2.75 lakh voters—but also for the top contenders and their educational background. As counting is scheduled on September 19, the battle for the post of the president has become a three-cornered contest between ABVP, NSUI, and the SFI-AISA alliance. The DUSU election is underway right now.

DUSU Election 2025: Educational qualifications of main candidates

1. Joslyn Nandita Choudhary (NSUI): Joslyn, 23, became the first woman in 17 years to be nominated by the NSUI for the presidential position. She is pursuing a Master’s in Buddhist Studies, and her campaign focus is hostel shortages, campus safety, and menstrual leave.

2. Anjali (SFI–AISA alliance): She is from Bihar and a student of Indraprastha College for Women. Anjali's campaign is about hostel facilities, women’s safety, and representation.

3. Aryan Mann (ABVP): He is pursuing an MA in Library Science, hailing from Bahadurgarh. He is also a graduate of Hansraj College.

DUSU Election 2025: Educational qualifications for Joint Secretary post candidates

For the position of Joint Secretary in the DUSU Election 2025, NSUI has nominated Lavkush Bhadana, who is a BA (Hons) student at Zakir Husain College. ABVP's nominee for the same post is Deepika Jha, a Buddhist Studies student and an alumna of Lakshmibai College.

Why are the DUSU Election 2025 important?

DUSU elections frequently set the tone for young politics in Delhi and elsewhere. With a record number of students qualified to vote and strong female candidates running after nearly two decades, this year's election is being eagerly observed not only by the campus community but also by national political watchers.

DUSU Election 2025: Celebratory procession restricted

The Delhi High Court has prohibited aspirants and student organisations from organising victory celebrations in the national capital once the results are announced. It directed Delhi Police, DU authorities, and the administration to take every precaution to avoid adverse situations.

The Lyngdoh Committee's anti-defacement policies have been severely followed by University authorities, resulting in college and hostel walls devoid of posters and graffiti for the first time in years.