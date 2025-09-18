TLSPRB Recruitment 2025: Notification For 1743 Drivers And Shramiks Out; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

TLSPRB Recruitment 2025 | tgprb.in

TLSPRB Recruitment 2025: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TLSPRB) has issued a recruitment notice for drivers and shramik positions. Eligible candidates can apply online at the TLSPRB's official website, tgprb.in. The registration process will begin on October 8 and end on October 28, 2025.

TLSPRB Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment campaign will fill 1,743 positions throughout the organisation. The post-wise breup is:

1. Drivers: 1000 posts

2. Shramiks: 743 posts

TLSPRB Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The fee for Driver vacancies in Telangana is ₹300/- for SC and ST local candidates, and ₹600/- for others. The cost for Shramik posts in Telangana is ₹200/- for SC and ST local candidates and ₹400/- for others. The fee can be paid via credit card, debit card, net banking, or any other method specified on the TSLPRB website.

TLSPRB Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for the position of Drivers and Shramiks are:

1. Drivers: Those who wish to submit an application for the position must have completed SSC or an equivalent test approved by the State Government as of July 1, 2025. Must be at least 22 years old and under the age of 35 on July 1, 2025.

Read the official notice here

2. Shramiks: As of July 1, 2025, aspirants should have completed an ITI in Mechanic (Diesel / Motor Vehicle) or Sheet Metal / MVBB or Fitter or Auto Electrician / Electrician or Painter or Welder or Cutting and Sewing / Upholster or Millwright Mechanic or Centre of Excellence equivalent in the corresponding trade. Must be at least 18 years old and under the age of 30 as of July 1, 2025.

TLSPRB Recruitment 2025: Minimum qualifying marks

1. Drivers: The minimum marks required by applicants to qualify in the aggregate score of the Driving Test and Weightage marks are 50% for OCs, including EWS, 45% for BCs, and 40% for SCs / STs, out of 100.

2. Shramiks: The minimum required scores are 50% for OCs, including EWS, 45% for BCs, and 40% for SCs/STs, out of a total of 100 marks.