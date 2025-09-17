PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply For 1,543 Posts; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

PGCIL Recruitment 2025 | powergrid.in

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) will end the online application process for the positions of Field Engineer (Electrical/ Civil), Field Supervisor (Electrical/ Civil), and Field Supervisor (Electronics and Communication) today, September 17, 2025. Candidates can register on the official website of PGCIL at powergrid.in.

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Opening date: 27.08.2025 (1700 hrs)

2. Closing date: 17.09.2025 (2359 hrs)

3. Cut-Off date: 17.09.2025

4. Powergrid common FTE written test 2025: Announced later

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive intends to fill 1,543 posts; the post-wise break-up is:

1. Field Engineer (Electrical): 532

2. Field Engineer (Civil): 198

3. Field Supervisor (Electrical): 535

4. Field Supervisor (Civil): 193

5. Field Supervisor (Electronics & Communication): 85

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Documents required

The necessary documents required for this recruitment are:

1. Recent Passport Size Colour Photograph

2. Signature

3. Date of Birth Proof

4. Qualification Certificates & Mark Sheets

5. No-Objection Certificate (NOC)

6. Experience Certificate

7. Caste/EWS Certificate

8. Disability Certificate

9. Ex-Serviceman Certificates

10. Certificate of Fitness

11. Certificate for Dependents of Defence Personnel

12. Domicile cum Age Relaxation Certificate

Read the official notification here

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit the application form, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PGCIL at powergrid.in.

Step 2: Go to the Careers option and then Job Opportunity, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, under the Field Engineer/ Field Supervisor posts 2025, click on the application link.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, make the payment and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee for the recruitment procedure is nonrefundable and varies by post. Those applying for the Field Engineer position need to pay Rs. 400, whilst candidates applying for the Field Supervisor position must pay Rs. 300.