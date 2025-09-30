SSC Recruitment 2025: Applications Opens For 509 Delhi Police Head Constable Posts At ssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

SSC Recruitment 2025: Applications for Delhi Police's Head Constable position are now being accepted by the Staff Selection Commission, or SSC. Interested and qualified applicants may apply at ssc.gov.in, the official website.
SSC Recruitment 2025: Important dates
Submission of Online Applications: September 29, 2025
Last Date to Submit Applications: October 20, 2025, up to 11 PM
Last Date for Online Fee Payment: October 21, 2025, up to 11 PM
Application Correction Window: October 27–29, 2025, up to 11 PM
Date of Examination: December 2025 / January 2026
SSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details
Head Constable (Male): 341 posts
UR: 168
EWS: 34
OBC: 77
SC: 49
ST: 13
Head Constable (Female): 168 posts
UR: 82
EWS: 17
OBC: 38
SC: 24
ST: 7
Total: 509
SSC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria
Nationality: Applicants must be Indian citizens.
Age Requirement: Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years as of July 1, 2025. Age relaxation applies for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Must have completed Class 12 (Senior Secondary) or its equivalent from a recognised Board at the time of filling the online application.
Career Accomplishments / Typing Speed:
- English Typing: Minimum 30 words per minute
- Hindi Typing: Minimum 25 words per minute
SSC Recruitment 2025: Application fees
Application Fee: ₹100
Exempted Candidates:
- Women
- SC/ST candidates
- PwBD candidates
- Ex-Servicemen (ESM)
Payment Mode: Online via BHIM UPI, Net Banking, Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards
SSC Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply
Step 1: Go to ssc.gov.in, the official website.
Step 2: Select "Head Constable (Ministerial) Recruitment 2025" from the Recruitment section.
Step 3: Create a new user account or sign in if you already have one.
Step 4: Provide your personal and educational information on the application form.
Step 5: Provide scanned copies of your signature, photo, and other necessary paperwork.
Step 6: Use one of the offered payment methods to pay the application cost online.
Step 7: Fill out the form and double-check all the information.
Step 8: For future use, print the confirmation paper.
For more information, eligible and interested candidates are advised to visit the official website.