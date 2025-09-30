SSC Recruitment 2025: Applications Opens For 509 Delhi Police Head Constable Posts At ssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

Official Website

SSC Recruitment 2025: Applications for Delhi Police's Head Constable position are now being accepted by the Staff Selection Commission, or SSC. Interested and qualified applicants may apply at ssc.gov.in, the official website.

SSC Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Submission of Online Applications: September 29, 2025

Last Date to Submit Applications: October 20, 2025, up to 11 PM

Last Date for Online Fee Payment: October 21, 2025, up to 11 PM

Application Correction Window: October 27–29, 2025, up to 11 PM

Date of Examination: December 2025 / January 2026

SSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Head Constable (Male): 341 posts

UR: 168

EWS: 34

OBC: 77

SC: 49

ST: 13

Head Constable (Female): 168 posts

UR: 82

EWS: 17

OBC: 38

SC: 24

ST: 7

Total: 509

SSC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Nationality: Applicants must be Indian citizens.

Age Requirement: Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years as of July 1, 2025. Age relaxation applies for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Must have completed Class 12 (Senior Secondary) or its equivalent from a recognised Board at the time of filling the online application.

Career Accomplishments / Typing Speed:

- English Typing: Minimum 30 words per minute

- Hindi Typing: Minimum 25 words per minute

SSC Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Application Fee: ₹100

Exempted Candidates:

- Women

- SC/ST candidates

- PwBD candidates

- Ex-Servicemen (ESM)

Payment Mode: Online via BHIM UPI, Net Banking, Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards

SSC Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to ssc.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select "Head Constable (Ministerial) Recruitment 2025" from the Recruitment section.

Step 3: Create a new user account or sign in if you already have one.

Step 4: Provide your personal and educational information on the application form.

Step 5: Provide scanned copies of your signature, photo, and other necessary paperwork.

Step 6: Use one of the offered payment methods to pay the application cost online.

Step 7: Fill out the form and double-check all the information.

Step 8: For future use, print the confirmation paper.

For more information, eligible and interested candidates are advised to visit the official website.