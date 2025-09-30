 Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Application Window Closes Tonight At 11:59 PM; Last Chance For Female Students To Apply At azimpremjifoundation.org
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAzim Premji Scholarship 2025: Application Window Closes Tonight At 11:59 PM; Last Chance For Female Students To Apply At azimpremjifoundation.org

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Application Window Closes Tonight At 11:59 PM; Last Chance For Female Students To Apply At azimpremjifoundation.org

The Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 application window closes tonight, September 30. Female students enrolled in the first year of UG programs can apply online at azimpremjifoundation.org for a stipend of INR 30,000 per year.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 12:19 PM IST
article-image

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: The Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 enrollment period will close at 11:59 PM tonight, September 30, 2025, according to the Azim Premji Foundation. To apply for this scholarship, female students should visit azimpremjifoundation.org, the official website of Azim Premji. The review period for the applications is October through March of 2025.

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Eligibilty criteria

Schooling Requirement:

Candidate must have completed both Class 10 and Class 12 as a regular student at a government school or institution in a qualifying state or union territory.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: 27-Year-Old Woman Killed After Truck Hits Two-Wheeler On Ghodbunder Road
Thane: 27-Year-Old Woman Killed After Truck Hits Two-Wheeler On Ghodbunder Road
'Manali To Leh On One Wheel-er:' Travel Vlogger's Unique And Adventurous Ride Goes Viral; Netizens Have Mixed Reactions
'Manali To Leh On One Wheel-er:' Travel Vlogger's Unique And Adventurous Ride Goes Viral; Netizens Have Mixed Reactions
RBI Issues New Guidelines for Small Business Loans, Increasing Lending Flexibility For Banks
RBI Issues New Guidelines for Small Business Loans, Increasing Lending Flexibility For Banks
Student Of The Year Actor Caught With 3.5 Kgs Of Cocaine At Chennai Airport: Report
Student Of The Year Actor Caught With 3.5 Kgs Of Cocaine At Chennai Airport: Report

Undergraduate Enrollment:

Candidate must be enrolled as a regular student in the first year (academic year 2025–26) of a recognised undergraduate degree or diploma program lasting two to five years.

Enrollment can be at a government or reputable private institution/university in India.

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Steps to register

Female students should adhere to the procedures listed below in order to submit applications online:

Step 1: Go to azimpremjifoundation.org, Azim Premji's official website.

Step 2: Select the Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 link from the homepage.

Step 3: Following this, applicants ought to register.

Step 4: After finishing, candidates need to fill out the application, attach the required files, pay the application fees, and submit.

Step 5: Save the page to your computer and print it off for future use.

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Required documents

Passport-sized Photograph: 2x2-inch recent photo

Signature: Scanned copy of the applicant’s signature

Aadhaar Card: Image of the front side showing name, photograph, date of birth, and gender

Bank Passbook: Image of the front page

Academic Marksheets: Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025:

With an annual stipend of INR 30,000 for the duration of their first undergraduate degree or diploma program, this scholarship aims to support female students from underprivileged families in their pursuit of higher education.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC Recruitment 2025: Applications Opens For 509 Delhi Police Head Constable Posts At ssc.gov.in;...

SSC Recruitment 2025: Applications Opens For 509 Delhi Police Head Constable Posts At ssc.gov.in;...

UPSESSB Postpones PGT 2025 Exams Again, Revised Dates To Be Announced Soon

UPSESSB Postpones PGT 2025 Exams Again, Revised Dates To Be Announced Soon

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Application Window Closes Tonight At 11:59 PM; Last Chance For Female...

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Application Window Closes Tonight At 11:59 PM; Last Chance For Female...

Karnataka Govt Grants One-Time 3-Year Age Relaxation For Civil Service Aspirants

Karnataka Govt Grants One-Time 3-Year Age Relaxation For Civil Service Aspirants

Maharashtra Govt Extends Deadline For Class 12 Exam Forms Until October 20

Maharashtra Govt Extends Deadline For Class 12 Exam Forms Until October 20