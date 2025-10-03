 Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 To Be Out On October 11; Here's How To Download
The admit card for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test will be issued on October 11, 2025, on the BSEB's official website, bihar-stet.com. The Computer-Based Test will take place on October 14, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board has issued the release date of the hall ticket. Applicants will receive their admit cards for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test on October 11, 2025. Applicants can view the official notification on the BSEB's official website, bihar-stet.com.

The Computer-Based Test will take place on October 14, 2025. Aspirants will need to enter their user ID and password to download admit cards.

Bihar STET 2025: How to download the admit card?

To download the admit card, follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSEB at bihar-stet.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to enter the login details such as user ID and password.

Step 4: Next, review all the details carefully and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Bihar STET 2025: Exam pattern

In the Bihar STET exam, as before, the questions will be multiple-choice. Each question will carry one mark, and there will be no negative marking. Paper 1 and Paper 2 will include 100 questions from the specified subject and 50 marks from teaching aptitude and other skills, making a total of 150 questions. The exam will be conducted in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode with a duration of two and a half hours.

Bihar STET 2025: Application fees

The exam fee for one paper is ₹960 for General/BC/EWS candidates, while SC/ST/PH candidates will have to pay ₹760. For both papers, the fee is ₹1440 for General/BC/EWS and ₹1140 for SC/ST/PH candidates. The payment of fees will be accepted only through online mode.

Bihar STET 2025: Passing marks

The minimum qualifying marks have been set category-wise: 50% for General candidates, 45.5% for OBC, 42.5% for Extremely Backward Class (EBC), 40% for SC/ST, 40% for PwD, and 40% for women candidates.

