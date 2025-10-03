 Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results To Be OUT Today After 5 PM; Check At kea.kar.nic.in
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results To Be OUT Today After 5 PM; Check At kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 seat allotment results today, October 3, after 5 PM. Candidates can check their status online for MBA, MCA, M.Tech, and M.Arch admissions.

Friday, October 03, 2025
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results: Today, October 3, 2025, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will make the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 seat allocation result public. After 5 PM, candidates who registered for admission to postgraduate courses can visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in, to check their allocation status.

On the official test website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2025, candidates can view the Karnataka PGCET allocation results.

Colleges in Karnataka are allocating seats for admission to M.Tech, MBA, MCA, and M.Arch programs.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results:

The final seat allocation outcome will be revealed after 4 PM on October 4, 2025. After being offered a place, candidates must confirm their selection and report to the designated colleges by the deadline.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results: Steps to check the result

To view the Karnataka PGCET first round allocation results, candidates can follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2025, the Karnataka PGCET's official website.

Step 2: Click the "Karnataka PGCET first allotment results" link.

Step 3: From the window that appears, enter the PGCET number.

Step 4: To gain access to the PGCET counseling dashboard, finish the captcha verification.

Note: Candidates must accept or reject their seat assignment in the Karnataka PGCET initial stage of counseling. Before the second round of counseling begins, KEA gives the candidates four options.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results:

Professional colleges throughout the state are holding the Karnataka PGCET 2025 counseling process for postgraduate admissions. While the final allotment will confirm their seats for this academic session, the round one provisional allotment outcome will assist candidates in knowing their admission status.

Candidates are advised to often check the official KEA website for more information and to view the results.

