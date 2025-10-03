PGIMER Recruitment 2025: Exam Dates Announced, Hall Tickets To Be Available At pgimer.edu.in; Check Details Here

PGIMER Recruitment Exam 2025: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has already made the exam schedule for Group B and C posts available for students to review. The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh's official website will shortly provide the hall passes for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the different Group B and C positions.

PGIMER Recruitment Exam 2025: Official notification

The official announcement states that the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for a number of Group B and C positions would take place in numerous examination sessions across multiple Indian cities on November 20 and 25, 2025. Students can visit the official PGIMER, Chandigarh website and use their login credentials to download the admission cards for the recruitment tests when they are made available.

PGIMER Recruitment Exam 2025: Exam details

Exam Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Exam Dates: November 20 and 25, 2025

Conducted By: PGIMER, Chandigarh

Exam Shifts: Multiple shifts across various Indian cities

Admit Card: To be downloaded from the official PGIMER website using login credentials once released

Shift-wise Schedule (November 20, 2025):

Morning Shift: Junior Technician (Lab), Legal Assistant

Afternoon Shift: Junior Technician (X-ray), Dental Hygienist Grade-II

PGIMER Recruitment Exam 2025: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: To download hall passes, students must go to the PGIMER's official website at https://pgimer.edu.in/.

Step 2: The homepage will provide a link to the "Admit Card for Group B and C Recruitment CBT 2025."

Step 3: Students must input their information, including their user ID, password, registration number, and birthdate, in a new window that appears on the screen.

Step 4: After you enter your information, the PGIMER Group B and C Recruitment CBT 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Carefully review the information and download the hall passes for use on test day and in the future.

PGIMER Recruitment Exam 2025: Key instruction

Candidates must carry their admit card to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID.

Without the admit card and ID proof, entry to the exam hall will not be allowed.

Admit cards can only be downloaded on a computer; mobile download is not supported.

The merit list will be used to shortlist candidates who qualify in the exam.

PGIMER is expected to announce the CBT 1 exam results within 15 days after the test.