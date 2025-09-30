 Karnataka Govt Grants One-Time 3-Year Age Relaxation For Civil Service Aspirants
The order will apply to all categories of candidates participating in the selection process as per notifications inviting applications for direct recruitment issued after the date of this order and up to December 31, 2027.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 12:06 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday announced a one-time relaxation of three years in the maximum age limit for candidates applying for direct recruitment into the state civil service.

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) issued the order.

"The government has issued an order relaxing the age limit by three years for all categories of candidates in the recruitment to all civil service posts of the state government," an official statement said.

The government explained that this decision was taken after several public representatives and organisations submitted representations to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a relaxation in the upper age limit.

Earlier, as per the order dated September 6, 2025, candidates were given a one-time relaxation of two years.

However, following further representations, the government reviewed the matter and decided to withdraw the earlier notification.

"The government, after examining the said representations, has decided to grant a one-time relaxation of three years in the maximum age limit," the DPAR said.

The order will apply to all categories of candidates participating in the selection process as per notifications inviting applications for direct recruitment issued after the date of this order and up to December 31, 2027.

The government also reiterated that recruitment authorities had been earlier instructed not to issue new notifications for direct recruitment or filling backlog vacancies in certain reserved categories until further orders, pending the implementation of internal reservation within Scheduled Castes.

The DPAR underlined that this is a one-time measure intended to benefit a larger pool of aspirants across the state.

