 UPSESSB Postpones PGT 2025 Exams Again, Revised Dates To Be Announced Soon
UPSESSB has postponed the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2025 exams once again. Originally set for October 15-16, new dates will be announced soon. Over 4,100 teaching vacancies are up for recruitment.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 12:55 PM IST
UPSESSB Postpones PGT 2025 Exams Again | Canva

UP PGT Exams Postponed 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPSESSB) has once again postponed the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2025 exam. The written exam has been deferred once again due to unavoidable events. The Board has not yet published the updated exam dates.

“The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB) has once again postponed the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2025 examination. The exam, which was scheduled to be held on October 15 and 16, 2025, has now been deferred due to unavoidable reasons. The revised dates will be announced later by the Board,” the official notice reads.

The application process for the UP TGT and PGT recruitment began on June 9, 2022 and ended on July 9, 2022. In June 2025, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB) declared the third postponement of the written examinations. The examinations were initially set for June 18 and 19, 2025. Applicants and other stakeholders should be aware that amended dates will soon be available on the UPSESSB website, upessc.up.gov.in.

About the UP TGT and PGT recruitment 2025

During this recruiting drive, a total of 4,163 teaching positions throughout the state will be filled. Out of this, 3,213 posts are for TGT male applicants, whereas 326 are for TGT female candidates. There are 549 posts earmarked for PGT male applicants and 75 for PGT female candidates.

