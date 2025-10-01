NHPC JE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For JE & Other Positions Closes Today; Check Selection Process Here

NHPC JE Recruitment 2025: NHPC Limited will end the registration process for Non-Executive positions today, October 1, by 5 pm. Those who qualify can submit applications for the positions through NHPC's official website at nhpcindia.com.
NHPC JE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details
The recruiting drive intends to fill 248 JE and other positions. The break-up for various Non-Executive posts is:
Assistant Rajbhasha Officer (E01): 11
Junior Engineer (Civil) (S01): 109
Junior Engineer (Electrical) (S01): 46
Junior Engineer (Mechanical) (S01): 49
Junior Engineer (E&C) (S01): 17
Supervisor (IT) (S01): 1
Sr. Accountant (S01): 10
Hindi Translator (W06): 5
Total: 248
NHPC JE Recruitment 2025: Application fees
Applicants belonging to the General/EWS/OBC categories must pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/Female applicants are exempt from paying the fee.
Read the official notification here
NHPC JE Recruitment 2025: How to apply?
To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of NHPC at nhpcindia.com.
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Career tab and then click on the JE, Supervisor and other posts registration link.
Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves.
Step 4: Next, fill out the form, upload the documents, and make the payment.
Step 5: Submit the form after reviewing it carefully.
Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.
NHPC JE Recruitment 2025: Documents required
1. Matriculation/Secondary school certificate
2. Complete set of mark sheets/certificates
3. Caste certificate
4. For OBC, the community certificate must be issued within 6 months before registration
5. Disability certificate
NHPC JE Recruitment 2025: Selection process
Candidates will be selected based on a computer-based online test (CBT) and a written test. Provisionally selected applicants will be contacted for Document Verification (DV) based on their performance in the online test.