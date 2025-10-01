 NHPC JE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For JE & Other Positions Closes Today; Check Selection Process Here
The registration window for the Non-Executive positions will close today, October 1, by 5 pm. Interested candidates can still apply for the same on the NHPC's official website at nhpcindia.com.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
NHPC JE Recruitment 2025: NHPC Limited will end the registration process for Non-Executive positions today, October 1, by 5 pm. Those who qualify can submit applications for the positions through NHPC's official website at nhpcindia.com.

NHPC JE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruiting drive intends to fill 248 JE and other positions. The break-up for various Non-Executive posts is:

Assistant Rajbhasha Officer (E01): 11

Junior Engineer (Civil) (S01): 109

Junior Engineer (Electrical) (S01): 46

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) (S01): 49

Junior Engineer (E&C) (S01): 17

Supervisor (IT) (S01): 1

Sr. Accountant (S01): 10

Hindi Translator (W06): 5

Total: 248

NHPC JE Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Applicants belonging to the General/EWS/OBC categories must pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/Female applicants are exempt from paying the fee.

NHPC JE Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NHPC at nhpcindia.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Career tab and then click on the JE, Supervisor and other posts registration link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, upload the documents, and make the payment.

Step 5: Submit the form after reviewing it carefully.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

NHPC JE Recruitment 2025: Documents required

1. Matriculation/Secondary school certificate

2. Complete set of mark sheets/certificates

3. Caste certificate

4. For OBC, the community certificate must be issued within 6 months before registration

5. Disability certificate

NHPC JE Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Candidates will be selected based on a computer-based online test (CBT) and a written test. Provisionally selected applicants will be contacted for Document Verification (DV) based on their performance in the online test.

