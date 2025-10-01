 DU To Host Job Mela Placement And Internship Drive 2025 On October 8; Read Important Guidelines Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDU To Host Job Mela Placement And Internship Drive 2025 On October 8; Read Important Guidelines Here

DU To Host Job Mela Placement And Internship Drive 2025 On October 8; Read Important Guidelines Here

The University of Delhi (DU) will be hosting its yearly 'Job Mela: Placement and Internship Drive' on October 8, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 01:48 PM IST
article-image

Job Mela Placement and Internship Drive 2025: The University of Delhi (DU) will be hosting its yearly 'Job Mela: Placement and Internship Drive' on October 8, 2025. This internship and placement drive will take place in the Indoor Stadium, Multipurpose Hall, Gate No. 2, DU North Campus. The Central Placement Cell is organising the event under the auspices of the Dean of Students' Welfare Office.

Job Mela: Placement and Internship Drive 2025: Eligibility criteria

The Job Mela is open to students participating in ordinary undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs at Delhi University, as well as recent graduates, making the event open to alumni seeking new possibilities.

Job Mela: Placement and Internship Drive 2025: How to apply?

FPJ Shorts
Former CM Naveen Patnaik Slams Odisha Govt Over Combined Police Service Examination 2024 Cancellation, Calls It A Governance Failure
Former CM Naveen Patnaik Slams Odisha Govt Over Combined Police Service Examination 2024 Cancellation, Calls It A Governance Failure
Big DA Hike Ahead Of Festivals, Here's What Government Employees & Pensioners Can Expect This Diwali
Big DA Hike Ahead Of Festivals, Here's What Government Employees & Pensioners Can Expect This Diwali
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Receives Fourth F404-IN20 Fighter Jet Engine From GE Aerospace
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Receives Fourth F404-IN20 Fighter Jet Engine From GE Aerospace
Vandana Chavan Urges PMC To Take Firm Stand On Pune Hills & Biodiversity Park Protection
Vandana Chavan Urges PMC To Take Firm Stand On Pune Hills & Biodiversity Park Protection

Qualified candidates can register online using the official Google Form - forms.gle/L4jGinuDVzhnoWa26. Registration will be open until October 5, 2025. The organisers emphasise early registration to facilitate smooth collaboration and optimum preparation. For additional information, students can go to the official websites at placement.du.ac.in and dsw.du.ac.in, or follow the Central Placement Cell on LinkedIn.

Direct link to apply

Important guidelines

The instructions for students are:

1. Applicants from the School of Open Learning (SOL) are not qualified.

2. Enrollment will be closed after 5,000 registrations.

3. There is no registration charge to attend the Job Mela.

4. All participating students are asked to bring several hard copies of their CVs.

Student handbooks, training sessions, and seminars

In preparation for the event, the Central Placement Cell has organised student handbooks, training sessions, and seminars to improve interview readiness, resume building, and overall employability. These activities are expected to provide students with the necessary abilities to take advantage of the Mela's chances.

About Job Mela

The Job Mela aims to bridge the gap between students and recruiters while increasing industry exposure at the university level. According to the organisers, the expo will bring together a varied spectrum of companies offering placements and internships, giving students the opportunity to jumpstart their careers and obtain practical experience in professional settings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Former CM Naveen Patnaik Slams Odisha Govt Over Combined Police Service Examination 2024...

Former CM Naveen Patnaik Slams Odisha Govt Over Combined Police Service Examination 2024...

DU To Host Job Mela Placement And Internship Drive 2025 On October 8; Read Important Guidelines Here

DU To Host Job Mela Placement And Internship Drive 2025 On October 8; Read Important Guidelines Here

Uttar Pradesh: 19-Year-Old Polytechnic Student Dies By Suicide In Ballia Village

Uttar Pradesh: 19-Year-Old Polytechnic Student Dies By Suicide In Ballia Village

Maha Navami 2025: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Performs Kanya Pujan At Govt Girls' School In Haiderpur

Maha Navami 2025: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Performs Kanya Pujan At Govt Girls' School In Haiderpur

NHPC JE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For JE & Other Positions Closes Today; Check Selection...

NHPC JE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For JE & Other Positions Closes Today; Check Selection...