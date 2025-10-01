DU To Host Job Mela Placement And Internship Drive 2025 On October 8; Read Important Guidelines Here

Job Mela Placement and Internship Drive 2025: The University of Delhi (DU) will be hosting its yearly 'Job Mela: Placement and Internship Drive' on October 8, 2025. This internship and placement drive will take place in the Indoor Stadium, Multipurpose Hall, Gate No. 2, DU North Campus. The Central Placement Cell is organising the event under the auspices of the Dean of Students' Welfare Office.

Job Mela: Placement and Internship Drive 2025: Eligibility criteria

The Job Mela is open to students participating in ordinary undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs at Delhi University, as well as recent graduates, making the event open to alumni seeking new possibilities.

Job Mela: Placement and Internship Drive 2025: How to apply?

Qualified candidates can register online using the official Google Form - forms.gle/L4jGinuDVzhnoWa26. Registration will be open until October 5, 2025. The organisers emphasise early registration to facilitate smooth collaboration and optimum preparation. For additional information, students can go to the official websites at placement.du.ac.in and dsw.du.ac.in, or follow the Central Placement Cell on LinkedIn.

Direct link to apply

Important guidelines

The instructions for students are:

1. Applicants from the School of Open Learning (SOL) are not qualified.

2. Enrollment will be closed after 5,000 registrations.

3. There is no registration charge to attend the Job Mela.

4. All participating students are asked to bring several hard copies of their CVs.

Student handbooks, training sessions, and seminars

In preparation for the event, the Central Placement Cell has organised student handbooks, training sessions, and seminars to improve interview readiness, resume building, and overall employability. These activities are expected to provide students with the necessary abilities to take advantage of the Mela's chances.

About Job Mela

The Job Mela aims to bridge the gap between students and recruiters while increasing industry exposure at the university level. According to the organisers, the expo will bring together a varied spectrum of companies offering placements and internships, giving students the opportunity to jumpstart their careers and obtain practical experience in professional settings.