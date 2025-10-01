Uttar Pradesh: 19-Year-Old Polytechnic Student Dies By Suicide In Ballia Village | File Pic (Representative Image)

Ballia (UP): A 19-year-old polytechnic student allegedly died by suicide at his home in Nandpur village here, police said on Wednesday.

Dinanath Prasad was a student of Hewett Polytechnic College in Lucknow and had returned to his native village only a few days ago, officials said.

According to police, Prasad was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in his house on Tuesday evening. On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for a postmortem.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Investigations are underway," Mohammad Faheem Qureshi, Circle Officer of Bairia, said.

