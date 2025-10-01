 Uttar Pradesh: 19-Year-Old Polytechnic Student Dies By Suicide In Ballia Village
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: 19-Year-Old Polytechnic Student Dies By Suicide In Ballia Village | File Pic (Representative Image)

Ballia (UP): A 19-year-old polytechnic student allegedly died by suicide at his home in Nandpur village here, police said on Wednesday.

Dinanath Prasad was a student of Hewett Polytechnic College in Lucknow and had returned to his native village only a few days ago, officials said.

According to police, Prasad was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in his house on Tuesday evening. On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for a postmortem.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Investigations are underway," Mohammad Faheem Qureshi, Circle Officer of Bairia, said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

