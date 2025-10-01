 MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Date For 7,500 Posts Extended; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
The last date of registration for the Police Constable Recruitment Test 2025 has been extended by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB). The deadline for making corrections in the form is October 8, 2025.

Wednesday, October 01, 2025
MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has decided to extend the last date of registration for the Police Constable Recruitment Test 2025. Those who qualify may apply for the positions on the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in until October 6, 2025. The deadline for making corrections in the form is October 8, 2025. Previously, the registration deadline was September 29, 2025.

Read the official notice here

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 7500 openings. The post-wise breakup is:

(SAF GD): 700

(DEF GD): 6800

Note: The salary structure for the selected candidates will be as per the Level 4 pay scale, ranging from Rs. 19,500 to Rs. 62,000.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates belonging to General, OBC, and SC categories must have passed Class 10th (High School) or an equivalent qualification under the 10+2 system, while for ST candidates, passing Class 10th or an equivalent qualification is mandatory. The age limit for applicants is 18 to 33 years as of 29 September 2025.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Exam details

The recruiting exam will be held on October 30th in two shifts: 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. to 4. The reporting times are 7:30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m., respectively.

Click here for the detailed notification here

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Unreserved applicants must pay a fee of Rs 500, while OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and PwD applicants must pay Rs 250.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Police Constable registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment of the application fee, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout for of the same future reference.

Direct link to apply

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process for the recruitment will be carried out in three stages. Candidates will first have to appear for a Written Examination, followed by a Physical Proficiency Test to assess their fitness levels. Those who qualify will then undergo a Medical Examination to ensure they meet the required health standards.

