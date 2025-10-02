School Holidays In October 2025: Key Festive Breaks In Different Indian States

School Holidays | Image: Canva

October School Holidays 2025: India is embarking on its festival season, and for students, festivities are more complete when schools and colleges are declared to have holidays. In most states, schools and colleges will be closed during October 2025 to celebrate important cultural and national festivals.

List of holidays

The festive calendar for October is full of major events. It starts with Durga Puja (Navami Puja) on 1st October and then Gandhi Jayanti and Vijaya Dashami (Dussehra) on 2nd October. Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti occurs on 7th October, while mid-month events are Dhanteras on 18th October, Naraka Chaturdashi on 20th October, and Diwali on 21st October. Govardhan Puja follows on 22nd October and Bhai Dooj on 23rd October. Hal Shashthi (Lalai Chhath) marks the end of the month on 27th October, followed by Chhath Puja on 28th October.

Other states holidays

Apart from the announced holidays, some states have declared extra closures because of longer festive vacations or natural disasters. The schools of Telangana will remain closed for 13 days from September 21 to October 3 for Dasara. West Bengal has extended its Durga Puja holidays until October 6, while some districts are also experiencing flood-like conditions. Schools in Uttar Pradesh will close on October 1 and 2 for Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti, while Bihar has announced holidays from September 27 to October 2, continuing in some places until October 5 for Navratri and Durga Puja.

While most schools in India will follow these holidays, parents and students are requested to check with their respective institutions to ensure specific closures to avoid confusion.