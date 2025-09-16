'Teachers As Dream Makers': CEQUE’s Voices Of Change Honours Government School Educators

Mumbai: Government school teachers from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka took centre stage in Mumbai on Sunday as CEQUE (Centre for Equity and Quality in Universal Education) hosted the inaugural Voices of Change festival. The day-long celebration at Sachivalaya Gymkhana honoured teachers not just as educators, but as innovators, leaders, and changemakers driving transformation in India’s classrooms.

The festival showcased the work of 30 teachers to over 70 guests, supporters, and well-wishers. Instead of the usual format of panel discussions or speeches, the event created a space for direct engagement, where teachers displayed journals, artefacts, and tools from their classrooms. Guests interacted with teachers one-on-one, listening to stories of innovation, perseverance, and leadership.

Teachers as “dream makers”

In her opening remarks, CEQUE Founder Director Dr. Anju Saigal described teachers as “dream makers.” She shared a moving story of a young girl in Chandrapur’s Zila Parishad school who aspired to become a writer because her teacher had nurtured a love for reading and writing. “This is what teachers can do, and are doing,” Saigal said, setting the tone for a festival that highlighted the power of individual educators to shape destinies.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Manoj Kumar Sharma, IG (Law and Order), Maharashtra Police, reflected on the role teachers played in his own life. Calling municipal and Zila Parishad schools the “beacon of hope for tomorrow’s India,” he urged the audience to recognise teachers as the backbone of nation-building.

Addressing gaps in education

Speaking to The Free Press Journal on the sidelines of the event, CEQUE CEO Uma Kogekar explained what inspired the creation of Voices of Change.

“Every child deserves to learn with joy and confidence, and research shows that teachers are the single most important factor shaping student learning. Yet too often in India, teachers do not receive the support they need to help children thrive,” she said.

The problem is stark in the data. The ASER 2025 report found that 76% of Class 3, 55% of Class 5, and 33% of Class 8 students cannot read a simple Class 2 text. In math, more than two-thirds of Class 3 and 5 children struggle with basic arithmetic. Teacher preparation is also a concern in 2024, only 3.38% of the 3.5 lakh candidates who took the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test qualified.

“Even well-qualified teachers face systemic barriers: isolation, administrative duties, multi-grade classrooms, and a lack of resources,” Kogekar added. “Opportunities for upskilling are scarce, and motivation to innovate is often stifled.”

CEQUE’s Teacher Innovator Program was launched to address this gap. Through contextualised training, mentoring, and peer learning spaces, the program supports teachers to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy while fostering creativity and leadership. Over 4,000 teachers are now part of this effort, creating ripple effects for thousands of children.

“It was this success that inspired Voices of Change,” Kogekar said. “We wanted to create a platform to celebrate teacher-led innovation and ensure these stories reach policymakers, donors, and the wider public.”

Shifting perceptions through stories

Asked about the intended impact of the festival, Kogekar was clear: “When people hear directly from teachers, something shifts. Policymakers, donors, and the public rarely get to witness the everyday challenges and innovations of government schools. Not everyone can travel to rural areas but Voices of Change brings those realities into the city.”

She recalled how guests were moved to tears while listening to teacher stories. “It reminded them that teachers are not only coping with a lack of infrastructure like the teacher who mobilised funds to build a school building, but are also creating joyful, child-centred classrooms,” she said. “We hope policymakers see that supporting teachers is the most direct lever to improve student learning.”

Teachers as leaders of change

For CEQUE, the festival is also about reframing the role of teachers. “The future of public education depends on teachers not just as instructors, but as leaders,” Kogekar stressed. “Top-down reforms have struggled to close learning gaps but when teachers are empowered to lead, we see transformation.”

She pointed to CEQUE’s Communities of Practice, where teachers mentor each other, co-create lesson strategies, and problem-solve. “We work with 2,430 teachers across three states, and over 80% have improved at least one skill level in math or language. Grade V division skills in CEQUE classrooms rose from 41% to 76%, and reading skills from 36% to 65%,” she shared.

A short film featuring children’s voices about their teachers brought alive the event’s message. In contrast, a facilitated dialogue between teachers and guests allowed the public to see the realities of government schools more closely.

Recognition, community, and connection

While challenges for government school teachers remain; overcrowded classrooms, non-teaching duties, multi-grade environments Kogekar believes platforms like Voices of Change can make a tangible difference.

“Recognition restores dignity and motivation. Community, through our Teacher Leadership Circles, breaks isolation and builds peer support. And connection, by bringing teachers’ stories to donors and policymakers, unlocks resources,” she said.

Her closing words at the event echoed this vision: “Agar sikshak seekhe, to bachhe seekhe, agar bachhe seekhe, to India seekhe.” (If teachers learn, children learn; if children learn, India learns.)

By the end of the day, what stood out was not just the challenges facing India’s education system, but the resilience and creativity of its teachers. From building schools to creating innovative learning tools, these educators demonstrated why CEQUE calls them “dream makers.”

In spotlighting their stories, Voices of Change 2025 sent a clear message: when teachers lead, change follows.