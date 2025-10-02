UPSC Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply For 213 Posts Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

UPSC Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will end the online application process for the positions of Medical Officer, Lecturer (Urdu), and others today, October 2. Those who are eligible may submit their applications on the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

1. Start of application process: 13-09-2025

2. Last date to apply: 02-10-2025

3. Last date to print the application form: 03-10-2025

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 213 openings. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Additional Government Advocate: 05

2. Assistant Legal Adviser: 16

3. Additional Legal Adviser: 02

4. Assistant Government Advocate: 01

5. Deputy Government Advocate: 02

6. Deputy Legal Adviser: 12

7. Lecturer (Urdu): 15

8. Medical Officer: 125

9. Accounts Officer: 32

10. Assistant Director: 03

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: The prescribed age limit varies by category: candidates from the UR category must not exceed 50 years, those from the OBC category 53 years, SC/ST candidates 55 years, PwBD candidates 56 years, EWS candidates 40 years, and UR/EWS candidates 35 years.

Educational qualification: Applicants should possess a Degree in Law from a recognised university or its equivalent, post-graduation in Urdu with B.Ed., or a recognised MBBS degree as per Chapter VI of the National Medical Commission Act 2019. Additionally, candidates with a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised institution, or a Master’s Degree in Social Work, Sociology, Economics, Anthropology, Social/Applied Anthropology, Statistics, Psychology, Geography, or Mathematics (with Statistics), from a recognised university or institution, are also eligible.

UPSC Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Apply Online” tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the ORA registration link and then register.

Step 4: Now, apply for the posts.

Step 5: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Applicants must pay a fee of Rs 25 (except for female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates, who are excused from paying a fee).