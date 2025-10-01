UCEED & CEED 2026 Registration Begins; Check Important Dates And Participating Institutes

UCEED & CEED 2026 Registration: The registration portal for the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2026 and the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2026 has been launched by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. To register for the BDes program exam, UCEED candidates must go to the official website at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in. In contrast, CEED candidates must register for the MDes and PhD programs exam on the official website, ceedapp.iitb.ac.in.

UCEED & CEED 2026 Registration: Important dates

UCEED 2026 Dates

Online Registration Start Date: October 01, 2025 at 5 PM

Online Registration End Date (Regular Fee): October 31, 2025 at 11:55 PM

Online Registration End Date (Late Fee Rs. 500): November 07, 2025 at 5 PM

Exam Date: January 18, 2026

CEED 2026 Dates

Online Registration Start Date: October 01, 2025 at 5 PM

Online Registration End Date (Regular Fee): October 31, 2025 at 11:55 PM

Online Registration End Date (Late Fee Rs. 500): November 07, 2025 at 5 PM

Exam Date: January 18, 2026

UCEED & CEED 2026 Registration: Steps to apply for UCEED 2026

To apply for UCEED 2026, candidates must follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the uceedapp.iitb.ac.in official website.

Step 2: Create a new account with personal information on the homepage.

Step 3: Provide your contact, educational, and personal information on the application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary files.

Step 5: Pay the application fee online.

Step 6: Save the confirmation page to your computer for later use.

UCEED & CEED 2026 Registration: How to register for CEED 2026

Step 1: Go to seedapp.iitb.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Create a new account using your personal information on the homepage.

Step 3: Provide your contact, educational, and personal information on the application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary files.

Step 5: Pay the application cost online.

Step 6: Save the confirmation page to your computer for later use.

UCEED & CEED 2026 Registration: Participating institute

UCEED Participating Institutes

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH)

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)

Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Jabalpur (IIITDMJ)

CEED Participating Institutes

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH)

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore

